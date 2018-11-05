Top 100 2018 - £20m - £29.99m

A-One Insurance Group • Berns Brett • J W Burley and Partners (UK) • Butterworth Spengler • Caunce O’Hara & Co • Centor Insurance & Risk Management • David Roberts & Partners • Endsleigh • Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers • Hamilton Fraser Insurance Services (HFIS) • JCB Insurance Services • JM Glendinning Group • Kingsbridge Group • Lloyd & Whyte Group • MCM Group • Moorhouse Group / Constructaquote.com • MRIB Group • Pavey Group • The Plan Group • ProAktive • Qdos Broker & Underwriting Services • Wilby

A-One Insurance Group

Energy House Crow Arch Lane, Ringwood, Hampshire BH24 1PD

Website: www.aoig.co.uk

Contact name: Sarah Eades 01425 486502

MD/chairman: Ian Penfold 01425 486500

Tel: 0333 222 1030

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 93%

Main location: Ringwood

Additional branches: Nine

Staff numbers (total): 114

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 75.

Major specialisms: Property owners, laundries and launderettes, commercial.

Major trading subsidiaries: A-One Insurance Services (Bmth), Fowler Penfold Insurance Brokers, P J

Aiken Insurance Services, David

Upshall Insurance Services, Badbury Berkeley Insurance Services, Preston Insurance Brokers, Jackson Insurance Brokers, McComish Insurance Brokers, Aspire Insurance Services, Preston Insurance Brokers, Property Wealth Insurance Brokers, Concorde Insurance Brokers.

What we are: An independently owned general commercial, personal lines and protection insurance broker, incorporating specialist insurance lines. Offering local and national distribution, favouring the traditional broking service complimented with today’s technology to ensure clients are fully protected across their complete suite of insurances.

Vision/background: Established in 1993, our dynamic approach and forward thinking, both in customer delivery and people engagement, enables us to strengthen our growth model through organic delivery, acquisitions, exit agreements and our partnership programme designed to support entrepreneurial account executives looking to start up their own business with their existing client base.

Berns Brett

191 High Road, South Woodford, London E18 2QF

Website: www.bbigroup.com

Contact name: David Skinner.

MD/chairman: Peter French, chairman.

Tel: 020 85592111

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 85

Main location: London

Additional branches: Bevis Marks, London; Horsham.

Staff numbers (total): 51 UK only.

Major specialisms: Property, cargo, construction and cyber risks.

Major trading subsidiaries: BBi London Markets, Horsham Ins Brokers BBi Financial Planning, BBi Risk Solutions and overseas branches.

What we are: Corporate risk advisers and Lloyds brokers.

Vision/background: To provide customer service that is the envy of our competitors whilst recognising that technology should enhance not replace personal contact.

Owner: Independently owned by Ian Penfold Berns Brett.

J W Burley and Partners ( UK )

5-8 Jessops Riverside, 800 Brightside Lane, Sheffield S9 2RX

Website: www.theburleygroup.com

Contact name: Matthew Mawson.

MD/chairman: Matthew Mawson.

Tel: 01142612020

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@theburleygroup

Percentage amount of commercial business: 98%

Main location: Sheffield

Additional branches: Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee, Belfast, Southend, Birmingham.

Staff numbers (total): 39

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 35

Major specialisms: Transportation, construction, plant hire, recruitment, waste, HNW.

Major trading subsidiaries: The Burley Group, Plant Plus, Fleet Plus, Safety Plus, Burley Privilege, Grace Corporate.

Acquisitions in past two years: Grace Corporate Insurance Services.

What we are: We are an independent broker working almost exclusively in the corporate and commercial sector. Through our specialisms and expertise we add true value for our clients.

Vision/background: We are a claims and risk management driven organisation who put the customer at the forefront of everything we do. Having been trading for 65 years our core values remain the same putting client service first whilst constantly innovating throughout our business.

Owner: Matthew Mawson and Steven Burley.

Butterworth Spengler runs a cycle scheme

Butterworth Spengler

20-24 Faraday Road, Wavertree Technology Park, Liverpool L13 3EH

Website: www.butterworthspengler.co.uk

Contact name: John Lacey.

MD/chairman: John Lacey.

Tel: 0151 494 4400

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@butterworthspengler

Percentage amount of commercial business: 95%

Main location: Liverpool

Staff numbers (total): 48

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 46

Major specialisms: General commercial insurance brokers, cycle scheme.

What we are: Independent insurance broker targeting commercial and corporate business across the UK.

Vision/background: Founded in 1924 Butterworth Spengler is one of the UK’s longest established independent brokers. We aim to put our clients’ needs first and ensure they benefit from the strengths of our market relationships and our ability to provide high quality service and claims support.

Caunce O’Hara & Co

82 King Street, Manchester M2 4WQ

Website: www.caunceohara.co.uk

Contact name: Phil Ainley.

MD/chairman: Christopher Caunce and Martin O’Hara.

Tel: 0161 833 2100

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@caunceohara

Percentage amount of commercial business: 95%

Main location: UK

Additional branches: Manchester, London, Aberdeen.

Staff numbers (total): 47

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 34

Major specialisms: Business insurance policies for: energy contractors, freelancers and the self-employed, contract workers, corporate businesses and high net worth individuals.

What we are: Caunce O’Hara are headquartered in Manchester and provide business insurance to approximately 40,000 clients across the UK.

Vision/background: To be a trusted and preferred supplier of business insurance services in our chosen markets by providing excellent coverage, competitive premiums and outstanding service.

Owner: Christopher Caunce and Martin O’Hara.

Centor Insurance & Risk Management

17 Dominion Street, London EC2M 2EF

Website: www.centor.co.uk

Contact name: John Wilcox.

MD/chairman: Neil Walton.

Tel: 0207 256 7300

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Centorins

Percentage amount of commercial business: 95%

Main location: London

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 49

Major specialisms: Corporate commercial, real estate, private client, employee benefits.

What we are: Centor is a City based, multi award winning broker with an in-house expert claims team, delivering cost effective insurance solutions and risk management advice.

Vision/background: Focus on our staff (Gold Investor in People and Great Places to Work winner) together with cutting edge technology and systems enable us to deliver exceptional customer service. We are also deeply committed to being a good corporate citizen (B Corp certified) using business as a force for good.

Owner: Neil Walton, Paul Field, Richard Grainger.

David Roberts & Partners

Chancery House, Southport PR9 9FY

Website: drpinsurance.com

Contact name: Paul Brookbanks.

MD/chairman: John Page.

Tel: 01704-508400

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 96%

Main location: Southport, Merseyside.

Additional branches: Huddersfield, Yorks.

Staff numbers (total): 36

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 23

Major specialisms: Logistics, food & drink, retail, poultry/livestock.

What we are: Corporate/private client risk and loss management.

Vision/background: Founded in 1977, we continue to grow and attract staff, by delivering effective risk solutions in a transparent manner with trusted partners.

Owner: DR&P Holdings Ltd.

Endsleigh

Shurdington Road, Cheltenham GL51 4UE

Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers

MW House, 1 Penman Way, Grove Park, Leicester LE19 1SY

Website: www.erskine-murray.co.uk

Contact name: Alan Wheeler.

MD/chairman: Tom Bartleet.

Tel: 0116 265 1972

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Erskine_Murray

Percentage amount of commercial business: 90%

Main location: Leicester

Additional branches: Maldon,

Ellesmere Port.

Staff numbers (total): 72

Major specialisms: Charities, pi, care, construction, property owners.

Acquisitions in past two years: Two

Vision/background: We are a growing, genuine independent broker putting

our clients at the heart of everything we do.

Owner: Tom Bartleet.

Hamilton Fraser Insurance Services ( HFIS )

Premier House, Elstree Way, Borehamwood WD6 1JH

Website: www.hamiltonfraser.co.uk

Contact name: Graham Coates, COO.

MD/chairman: Eddie Hooker, CEO.

Tel: 03453623103

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@HamiltonFraser, @MyDeposits

Percentage amount of commercial business: 90

Main location: Borehamwood

Staff numbers (total): 200

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 40

Major specialisms: Private rented sector; aesthetic and cosmetic treatments.

Major trading subsidiaries: Total Landlord Insurance, MyDeposits, Property Redress Scheme, Cosmetic Redress Scheme, Landlord Action Legal Services, Landlordzone, Tenant Verify , CM Protect.

Acquisitions in past two years: Landlord Action, Landlordzone, Tenant Verify.

What we are: Providers of financial, insurance, legal and advisory services and education in our 2 chosen sectors.

Vision/background: To provide market leading products and services along with first class customer service and education in our chosen sectors to raise industry standards and help our clients and partners improve their service to their own customers.

Owner: Eddie Hooker and Simon Fox.

JCB Insurance Services

Lakeside Works, Rocester, Staffordshire ST14 5JP

Website: www.jcbinsurance.com

Contact name: Michael Gregory.

MD/chairman: Michael Gregory.

Tel: 0800 141 2877

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@jcbinsurance

Percentage amount of commercial business: 99.5%

Main location: Rocester, Staffordshire.

Staff numbers (total): 31

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 31

Major specialisms: Construction and plant.

What we are: Specialist insurance broker, focused on providing excellent insurance services to the construction, civil engineering, groundworks, plant hire and waste sectors.

Vision/background: Part of the JCB Excavator Group we are uniquely placed to provide either a scheme solution or a bespoke managed solution to the insurance needs of our clients. Our industry spanning position affords us unrivalled expertise in our field which adds genuine value to what we offer our clients.

JM Glendinning Group

Elmwood House, Ghyll Royd, Guiseley, Leeds LS20 9LT

Website: www.jmginsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Nick Houghton.

MD/chairman: Nick Houghton, group managing director; Paul Glendinning, group chief executive.

Tel: 01943 876631

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@jmglendinning

Percentage amount of commercial business: 95%

Main location: Guiseley, West Yorkshire.

Additional branches: Five

Staff numbers (total): 98

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 90

Major specialisms: Commercial and corporate insurance brokers, professional indemnity, real estate, health & safety and employment law.

Major trading subsidiaries: JM Glendinning (Insurance Brokers) Ltd; JM Glendinning (Insurance Brokers) North East Ltd; JM Glendinning (Insurance Brokers) South Yorkshire Ltd; JM Glendinning (Insurance Brokers) Corporate Ltd; JM Glendinning (Insurance Brokers) North Yorkshire Ltd; JM Glendinning (Insurance Brokers) Professional Risk Ltd; JM Glendinning Real Estate; JM Glendinning Townends (Insurance Brokers) Ltd.

What we are: Independent commercial insurance broker with in-house expertise on health & safety and employment Law consultancy.

Vision/background: We help businesses of all sizes to manage their risks, duties and obligations cost-effectively. We are an independent broker, providing professional, local service to clients throughout the UK.

Owner: JM Glendinning Group Limited.

Kingsbridge Group

9 Miller Court, Severn Drive, Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire GL20 8DN

Website: www.kingsbridge.co.uk

Contact name: James Twining.

MD/chairman: James Twining.

Tel: 01386 725909

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@KingsbridgeCI

Percentage amount of commercial business: 99%

Main location: Tewkesbury

Additional branches: Two

Staff numbers (total): 81

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 64

Major specialisms: The Kingsbridge Group comprises two divisions: Kingsbridge Contractor Insurance specialises in providing business insurance and related products (eg. legal expenses/cyber) to contractors/freelancers/sole traders across all key sectors of the economy; Kingsbridge Insurance Brokers is a specialist broker focusing on sectors where it has deep expertise including recruitment, water utilities, umbrella firms and professional services (including insolvency and debt management.

Major trading subsidiaries: Kingsbridge Contractor Insurance (KCI); Kingsbridge Insurance Brokers (KIB); Kingsbridge Risk Managers (KRM); Kingsbridge Insurance PCC (KIPCC).

What we are: Kingsbridge is the UK’s leading provider of specialist insurance services to contractors, freelancers and the recruitment and utilities industries.

Vision/background: Kingsbridge has rapidly grown to become the leading provider of specialist insurance products specifically designed to meet the needs of the UK’s growing contractor, freelancer and sole trader workforce, working in partnership with over 400 recruitment and accountancy businesses It also provides specialist brokerage services to a number of sectors where it has developed deep expertise including the recruitment, water utilities, umbrella companies and professional services (including insolvency and debt management) industries.

Owner: Dunedin LLP and management.

Lloyd & Whyte Group

Affinity House, Bindon Road, Taunton, Somerset TA2 6AA

Website: www.lloydwhyte.com

Contact name: Heather Stanbury.

MD/chairman: Matthew Pyke.

Tel: 01823 250700

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@lloydandwhyte

Percentage amount of commercial business: 42%

Main location: Taunton

Additional branches: Sudbury

Staff numbers (total): 143

Major specialisms: Healthcare sector.

Major trading subsidiaries: Lloyd & Whyte Ltd.

Acquisitions in past two years: Medical Money Management (General Insurance) Ltd.

What we are: Lloyd & Whyte specialise in serving the professional affinity market with long-standing appointments to the British Dental Association, British Veterinary Association, British Medical Association, the Association of Optometrists and Pharmacists’ Defence Association.

Vision/background: As corporate chartered insurance brokers, Lloyd & Whyte focuses on professionalism and quality of service. Our commitment to culture, our people and our values remain the reason we continue to see growth and profit.

Owner: Matthew Pyke.

MCM Group

611 Stretford Rd, Manchester M16 0QA

Website: www.mcmgroup.co.uk

Contact name: Steve Whetham.

MD/chairman: Allan Broomhead.

Tel: 0161 786 3150

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@MCMInsurance

Percentage amount of commercial business: 95%

Main location: Manchester

Additional branches: Derry, Brighouse, Birmingham, London.

Staff numbers (total): 45

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 42

Major specialisms: Construction, motor fleet, property owners, professional indemnity.

What we are: General commercial brokers.

Vision/background: To provide excellent service and expert knowledge in all fields of insurance whilst managing all claims in house with our reliable and efficient team headed up by a qualified solicitor. Acquired by Broker Network Partners

Moorhouse Group/Constructaquote.com

2-3 Sir Alfred Owen Way, Caerphilly CF833HU

Website: www.constructaquote.com

Contact name: Lyndon Wood.

MD/chairman: Lyndon Wood.

Tel: 07801234592

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@constructaquote

Percentage amount of commercial business: 100%

Main location: Caerphilly

Staff numbers (total): 100

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 100

Major specialisms: Liability, PI, property.

Major trading subsidiaries: Constructaquote.com

What we are: We are a specialist schemes/MGA broker serving micro and larger businesses in the UK.

Vision/background: To be world class, customer centric, focused business, setting the standard for the insurance industry. Being awesome is just a stepping stone.

Owner: Lyndon Wood.

MRIB Group

Eagle House, Amersham Hill, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire HP13 6NU

Website:

www.mrib.com

Contact name: Edward Finch

MD/chairman: Edward Finch

Tel: 01494 450011

Percentage amount of commercial business: 70%

Main location: High Wycombe.

Staff numbers (total): 58

Major specialisms: Hospitality, construction.

Major trading subsidiaries: Una

What we are: Chartered insurance brokers.

Vision/background: MRIB Group continually strengthens its position as one of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers and wealth management specialists. This has achieved through sector-led organic growth and strategic expansion. Our vision is to bring clarity to the insurance and investment markets through exceptional levels of personal service.

Pavey Group is based in Torquay

Pavey Group

Minerva House, Orchard Way, Edginswell Park, Torquay TQ2 7FA

Website: www.paveygroup.co.uk

Contact name: Graham Brown.

MD/chairman: Graham Brown.

Tel: 01803 652000

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@PaveyGroup

Percentage amount of commercial business: 90%

Main location: Torquay

Additional branches: Exeter; Holsworthy, Devon; Highbridge, Somerset.

Staff numbers (total): 84

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 51

Major specialisms: Charities, property owners, professional services, motor trade, schemes, leisure & tourism, haulage, agriculture, high net worth home insurance.

Major trading subsidiaries: Mole Insurance Services.

What we are: Independent chartered insurance brokers, providing advice, solutions and a fully managed claims service to businesses and individuals.

Vision/background: To build upon our success and recognition as a leading independent insurance broker in the South West. Continued investment in people, achieving CII chartered status in 2015. We are committed to providing service excellence; maintain business ethics and a client-centric culture. Work with clients who value a professional service. Brokerbility member.

Owner: Pavey Group Holdings Limited.

The Plan Group

Prospero, 73 London Road, Redhill. Surrey RH1 1LQ

Website: www.planinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Aurelie Honeysett.

MD/chairman: Grant Georgiades, MD.

Tel: 0203 954 3763

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@PlanInsurance

Percentage amount of commercial business: 95%

Main location: Redhill, Surrey.

Staff numbers (total): 95

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 90

Major specialisms: Taxi insurance, motor trade insurance, contractors, cycle insurance.

Major trading subsidiaries: Plan Insurance Brokers, Yellow Jersey Insurance.

What we are: The Plan Group Ltd is a successful family owned insurance brokerage,that continues to grow with integrity in niche insurance markets.

Vision/background: The Plan Group Ltd delivers competitive premiums alongside best in class service for specialist insurance products. Effective brand building initiatives are supported by a determination to streamline business processes via bespoke IT systems, offer innovative cover solutions and provide outstanding customer service. This exceptional overall value proposition distinguishes TPG from other providers.

Owner: The business is currently run by three brothers: Grant (MD), Scott (corporate development) and Ryan (chairman) Georgiades.

ProAktive

ProAktive House Sidings Court Doncaster DN4 5NU

Website: www.proaktive.co.uk

Contact name: Beverley Brown.

MD: Andy Morley.

Tel: 01302 341344

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@ProAktivePeople

Percentage amount of commercial business: 75%

Main location: Doncaster

Additional branches: Sheffield

Staff numbers (total): 42

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 39

Major specialisms: Risk management, health & safety, self build scheme.

Major trading subsidiaries: ProAktive Risk Management Ltd.

What we are: Insurance brokers and risk managers.

Vision/background: Provision of integrated insurance and risk management solutions.

Owner: ProAktive Holdings Ltd.

Qdos Broker & Underwriting Services

Windsor House, Troon Business Centre, Humberstone Lane, Thurmaston, Leicestershire LE4 9HA

Wilby

Gordon House, 17 Charles Street, Halifax HX1 1NA