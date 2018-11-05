Top 100 2018 - £30m - £39.99m

Alan & Thomas Insurance Group • Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers • Brunel Professional Risks • Cobra Insurance Brokers • Finch Commercial • KGJ Insurance Service Group • Saffron Insurance Services • SEIB Insurance Brokers • TH March & Co • Thompson & Richardson

Alan & Thomas Insurance Group

314-316 Bournemouth Road, Poole, Dorset BH14 9AP

Website: www.alan-thomas.co.uk

Contact name: Julian Boughton.

CEO: Julian Boughton

Tel: 01202 754900

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@alanandthomas

Percentage amount of commercial business: 86%

Main location: Poole

Additional branches: Four

Staff numbers (total): 78

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 53

Major specialisms: None more than 20%.

Acquisitions in past two years: Commercial & General Insurance Services Ltd.

What we are: An independent chartered insurance broker targeting commercial and HNW personal lines business in the UK. We are part of the GRP Group.

Vision/background: We specialise in providing insurance and risk management solutions for businesses, entities and high value individuals around the UK and in some cases overseas. We aim to continue to increase our geographic office footprint in the South over the coming years through selective acquisition, and remain committed to developing and empowering our teams of people. The backbone of our business is built around traditional values of service and differentiation through the positive emotion we create with our customers and suppliers. Value creation is at the heart of all we do and we will continue to drive positive results through the development of new and existing specialisms. Our current specialist divisions include: property owners; heritage; motor trade; agriculture and estates; transportation; aviation; construction; marine trades, high value personal lines; private medical and employee benefits; churches and charities. We strive to continue to be a natural home for quality individuals, teams of people and first rate insurance broking businesses wishing to join a forward thinking organisation.

Owner: Alan & Thomas Holding Co Ltd.

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers

76 Coburg St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6HJ

Website: www.brucestevenson.co.uk

Contact name: David Reid.

MD/chairman: Edward Bruce.

Tel: 0131 553 2293

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@BruceStevenson_

Percentage amount of commercial business: 2017 - 85%

Main location: Edinburgh

Additional branches: Glasgow, Galashiels, Turriff, London.

Staff numbers (total): 98

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 66

Major specialisms: Commercial (including SME); private clients; property; renewable energy; social housing; hospitality.

Acquisitions in past two years: Youngson Insurance Consultants.

What we are: Bruce Stevenson is Scotland’s largest independent insurance broker. Specialising in commercial, private clients, property, renewable energy, social housing and hospitality, we are committed to providing first-class customer service, which is backed up by our exceptional rating as awarded by Investors in Customers. We are also founding members of UNA.

Vision/background: Our vision is to be ‘broker of choice’ for both clients and staff alike. Our initial five year growth plan has been an outstanding platform for success and we will continue to build on this over the next three years and beyond.

Brunel Professional Risks

St Thomas Court, Thomas Lane, Bristol BS1 6JG

Cobra Insurance Brokers

1 Minster Court, Mincing Lane, London EC3R 7AA

Finch Commercial

53a Crockham Road, Woodley, Reading RG5 3JP

Website: www.finchgroup.net

Contact name: Vincent Gardner.

MD/chairman: Vincent Gardner.

Tel: 0118 969 8855

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 85%

Main location: Reading

Additional branches: Southampton, Portsmouth, Basingstoke, Isle of Wight, Bournmouth.

Staff numbers (total): 67

Major specialisms: Property, construction and transportation

Acquisitions in past two years: Citymain, County (IS), Ben Bishop, Taylor Beaumont, Miller & Co, Opus Risk.

What we are: Community commercial broker.

Vision/background: Family business now owned by Broker Network and management team.

KGJ Insurance Service Group

Three Charter Court, Broadlands, Wolverhampton WV10 6TD

Website: www.kgjgroup.co.uk

Contact name: Richard Cox, group director.

Tel: 01902 796 796

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@kgjinsurance

Percentage amount of commercial business: 92%

Main location: Wolverhampton

Additional branches: Warwickshire, Devon, South Bucks.

Staff numbers (total): 70

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 62

Major specialisms: Marine craft, marine trade, commercial, high net worth, wholesale.

Major trading subsidiaries: KDJ Commercial, Annan Insurance, MPM Insurance, Insureit UK, Insurance Risk & Claims Management.

What we are: Insurance broker, risk management, claims management.

Vision/background: To be a leading corporate broker to all levels and types of business and the ‘broker of choice’ in our target areas including marine and marine trades on the South coast. To be the preferred community broker (both personal and commercial) around our various locations. To grow the business by acquisition, organic growth and development of our customer base to a premium income of £50m by 2020. To develop and reward our staff and provide an enjoyable and interesting working environment. To ensure that we exceed the expectations of insurance regulation and maintain compliance in all areas of the business.

Saffron Insurance Services

22 High Street, Saffron Walden, Essex CB10 1AX

Website: www.saffroninsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Keith McGregor.

MD/chairman: David Beswick.

Tel: 01799 522293

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@saffroninsure

Percentage amount of commercial business: 75%

Main location: Saffron Walden, Essex.

Additional branches: 13

Staff numbers (total): 140

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 60

Major specialisms: Personal lines and property owners.

Major trading subsidiaries: Moving Food & Spire.

Acquisitions in past two years: AIS (Bishops Stortford), Grove Insurance (Sandy), Continuum Insurance (Hertford).

What we are: A forward thinking regional broker, that adapts to the changing market and our client needs.

Vision/background: A passion for great service delivered through deep understanding our clients and products. Our multi-channel approach for personal and commercial insurance now offers clients a choice in the way they can purchase and manage their insurances – including online. We remain acquisitive for the right opportunities.

SEIB specialises in equestrian insurance

SEIB Insurance Brokers

South Essex House, North Road, South Ockendon, Essex RM15 5BE

Website: www.seib.co.uk

Contact name: Liam Casserley.

MD/chairman: Barry Fehler.

Tel: 01708 8500000

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@seib_insurance

Percentage amount of commercial business: 60%

Main location: South Ockendon, Essex.

Additional branches: Cheltenham Spa, Gloucestershire.

Staff numbers (total): 103

Major specialisms: Long-established delegated authority schemes serving the equestrian, funeral directors, private hire, and blocks of flats markets.

What we are: An independent broker with extensive know-how and expertise in the successful management of specialist schemes for niche markets, where we have a deep understanding of the needs of our chosen customer groups.

Vision/background: From our beginnings developing tailored equestrian insurance back in 1963, we have taken our learnings to establish ourselves as specialist schemes brokers across a range of niche markets, with a strong reputation for delivering exceptional customer service.

Owner: Ecclesiastical Insurance Group.

TH March & Co

Head office: 10-12 Ely Place, London EC1N 6RY

Website: www.thmarch.co.uk

Contact name: Andrew Alcock, COO.

MD/chairman: Mark Smith, chairman; Neil McFarlane, CEO.

Tel: 01822 855555

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@thmarchuk

Percentage amount of commercial business: 63%

Main location: London

Additional branches: Plymouth, Manchester, Sevenoaks, Birmingham, Glasgow.

Staff numbers (total): 113

Major specialisms: Jewellery insurance – for businesses and personal. High net worth personal lines.

Major trading subsidiaries: TH March Financial Planning Limited.

What we are: “Famous for insuring jewellery.” National broker specialising in jewellery insurance: foremost brokers to the UK jewellery trade; HNW personal lines specialists focusing on personal jewellery and private client insurance; also operate in general commercial markets.

Vision/background: Founded in 1887, TH March is at the forefront of specialist insurance services to jewellers. We are the largest broker to the UK jewellery trade and appointed broker to the major jewellery trade associations. Personal lines plays a significant and increasing role, focussing on personal jewellery and high net worth insurance.

Thompson & Richardson

Monument House, Southgate, Sleaford, Lincs NG34 7RL

Website: www.tandr.co.uk

Contact name: Chris Travers, group director.

Tel: 01529 302849

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 90%

Main location: Offices at Sleaford, Grantham, Lincoln and Boston.

Additional branches: As above

Staff numbers (total): 95

Major specialisms: Farming, high risk liability and property.

What we are: See below

Vision/background: The group has developed over the past 53 years to become the premier insurance broker in Lincolnshire. We are a regional broker able to provide the services and insurance programmes necessary for the larger corporate business.