Erskine Murray targeting £50m of GWP by 2021

CEO confirms plans to buy more businesses next year.

Leicester-based Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers is hoping for £50m of gross written premium (GWP) within three years, Insurance Age can reveal.



Tom Bartleet, chief executive officer confirmed that the business was now one year into its growth plan and had “acquired two businesses, grown and reached £32m of GWP”.



Earlier this year, the business bought Essex-based brokerage Asciak Holdaway Merritt (AHM) for an undisclosed sum.



This deal followed the purchase of Cheshire-based Offley Insurance Services in October 2017.



“We are happy with our current geographic spread but that may change,” Bartleet admitted.



Growth

Bartleet detailed that the growth plan included a “mixture of new business growth, organic growth, acquisitions of other brokers and people”.

“We have other deals in the pipeline and would expect to acquire more in 2019,” he added.



Despite, declining to pinpoint the details of the firms Erskine was looking to buy, Bartleet told Insurance Age that the plan was to snap up businesses that his team could integrate properly.



“We want to look after our clients and the people that remain,” he continued.



“We are not backed by private equity and are not looking for a quick turnaround and exit. We are in it for the long-term.”



Erskine Murray focuses on a number of specialisms, namely PI, construction, charities and technology.



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.