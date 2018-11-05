Top 100 2018 - £40m - £49.99m

Berkeley Insurance Group • C&C Insurance Brokers • Circle Insurance Services • Miles Smith Insurance Solutions • Swinton Business • One Broker Group

Berkeley Insurance Group

2 Colton Square, Leicester LE1 1QH

Website: www.berkeleyinsurancegroup.co.uk Contact name: Jonathan Yeeles.

Chairman: Tim Maxted, Andrew Bedford.

Tel: 0116 2614747

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 90%

Main location: Leicester

Additional branches: Three

Staff numbers (total): 78

Major specialisms: Real estate, construction, professional indemnity and high net worth.

What we are: Berkeley Insurance Group is a totally independent chartered insurance broker. The company acts primarily on behalf of medium to large owner managed companies and larger SMEs throughout the UK.

Vision/background: To enhance our brand and presence both regionally and nationally in our specialist sectors.

Owner: Independently owned.

C&C ’s specialisms include haulage and logistics

C&C Insurance Brokers

Bridge House, 80-82 Compstall Road, Stockport, Cheshire SK6 4DE

Website: www.cc-insure.com

Contact name: Malcolm Cooke.

MD/chairman: Malcolm Cooke.

Tel: 01614064800

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 90%

Main location: Stockport

Additional branches: London and Newport.

Staff numbers (total): 91

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 50

Major specialisms: Transport haulage and logistics, commercial, motor trade, high net worth, life science & technology, healthcare, professional & amateur sport, risk management. appointed scheme broker of The Road Haulage Association and MAN Financial Services.

Major trading subsidiaries: M2M Insurance Brokers, C&C Healthcare Limited.

What we are: Independent commercial & high net worth insurance brokers.

Vision/background: Independently owned, commercial based broker including healthcare, personal lines and risk management. Steady growth since formation in 1975. Strategic plan to grow the business, focused on key sectors with specialised staffing and knowledge. Committed to re-investment of profits to ensure continued growth with increased national coverage.

Circle Insurance Services

118 Holyhead Road, Coventry CV1 3LY

Website: www.circlegroup.co.uk

Contact name: AJ Norcott.

MD: J Shields.

Tel: 02476 257 444

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 98%

Main location: Coventry

Additional branches: London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Nottingham, Congleton.

Staff numbers (total): 103

Major specialisms: Corporate insurance

Major trading subsidiaries: Creative Risk Solutions Ltd.

What we are: Lloyd’s broker.

Vision/background: To grow whilst retaining our reputation as chartered brokers with emphasis on professional standards.

Miles Smith Insurance Solutions

One America Square, 17 Crosswall, London EC3N 2LB

Website: www.milessmith.co.uk

Contact name: Sharon Brown.

MD/chairman: Paul Samways/Paul Chainey.

Tel: 020 7977 4800

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@MilesSmithMSIS

Percentage amount of commercial business: 98%

Main location: London

Additional branches: Two

Staff numbers (total): 41

Major specialisms: Asbestos removal & consultants, coach operators, building & engineering services, construction & building services, couriers, employee absence management, hazchem/hazardous haulage, high risk tradesman, jewellers block, mini fleets, motorsport, nightlife, leisure & entertainment, waste, recycling & re-use services, private ambulance, education, self-drive hire, property owners.

What we are: Miles Smith Insurance Solutions Limited is part of the Miles Smith Insurance Group and provides direct commercial clients with an advice based broking facility, specialising in solutions for businesses in complex and high-risk industries.

Vision/background: Miles Smith’s strength is the quality of its products, its extensive trade knowledge, quality of staff and strong customer retention. It has solutions that encompass the whole UK business community and works closely with affinity organisations, trade bodies and affiliations to understand industry needs and tailor solutions to meet those needs.

Swinton Business

Embankment West Tower, 101 Cathedral Approach, Salford M3 7FB

One Broker Group

Lakeside 300, Broadland Business Park, Norwich NR7 0WG

Website: www.onebroker.co.uk

Contact name: Robin Plaster.

MD/chairman: Robin Plaster.

Tel: 07766445993

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@onebroker1

Percentage amount of commercial business: 85%

Main location: Norwich and Cambridge.

Additional branches: Bishops Stortford and Bury St Edmunds.

Staff numbers (total): 110

Major specialisms: Corporate business and a wide range of niche schemes.

Acquisitions in past two years: Gibbs Denley, John Albion & Partners.

What we are: The One Broker Group is one of the most innovative and fastest growing insurance brokers in the UK.

Vision/background: To be within the top 25 largest independently owned commercial brokers in the UK within the next three years.

Owner: Robin Plaster.