Top 100 2018 - £40m - £49.99m
Berkeley Insurance Group • C&C Insurance Brokers • Circle Insurance Services • Miles Smith Insurance Solutions • Swinton Business • One Broker Group
Berkeley Insurance Group
2 Colton Square, Leicester LE1 1QH
Website: www.berkeleyinsurancegroup.co.uk Contact name: Jonathan Yeeles.
Chairman: Tim Maxted, Andrew Bedford.
Tel: 0116 2614747
Email: [email protected]
Percentage amount of commercial business: 90%
Main location: Leicester
Additional branches: Three
Staff numbers (total): 78
Major specialisms: Real estate, construction, professional indemnity and high net worth.
What we are: Berkeley Insurance Group is a totally independent chartered insurance broker. The company acts primarily on behalf of medium to large owner managed companies and larger SMEs throughout the UK.
Vision/background: To enhance our brand and presence both regionally and nationally in our specialist sectors.
Owner: Independently owned.
C&C Insurance Brokers
Bridge House, 80-82 Compstall Road, Stockport, Cheshire SK6 4DE
Website: www.cc-insure.com
Contact name: Malcolm Cooke.
MD/chairman: Malcolm Cooke.
Tel: 01614064800
Email: [email protected]
Percentage amount of commercial business: 90%
Main location: Stockport
Additional branches: London and Newport.
Staff numbers (total): 91
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 50
Major specialisms: Transport haulage and logistics, commercial, motor trade, high net worth, life science & technology, healthcare, professional & amateur sport, risk management. appointed scheme broker of The Road Haulage Association and MAN Financial Services.
Major trading subsidiaries: M2M Insurance Brokers, C&C Healthcare Limited.
What we are: Independent commercial & high net worth insurance brokers.
Vision/background: Independently owned, commercial based broker including healthcare, personal lines and risk management. Steady growth since formation in 1975. Strategic plan to grow the business, focused on key sectors with specialised staffing and knowledge. Committed to re-investment of profits to ensure continued growth with increased national coverage.
Circle Insurance Services
118 Holyhead Road, Coventry CV1 3LY
Website: www.circlegroup.co.uk
Contact name: AJ Norcott.
MD: J Shields.
Tel: 02476 257 444
Email: [email protected]
Percentage amount of commercial business: 98%
Main location: Coventry
Additional branches: London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Nottingham, Congleton.
Staff numbers (total): 103
Major specialisms: Corporate insurance
Major trading subsidiaries: Creative Risk Solutions Ltd.
What we are: Lloyd’s broker.
Vision/background: To grow whilst retaining our reputation as chartered brokers with emphasis on professional standards.
Miles Smith Insurance Solutions
One America Square, 17 Crosswall, London EC3N 2LB
Website: www.milessmith.co.uk
Contact name: Sharon Brown.
MD/chairman: Paul Samways/Paul Chainey.
Tel: 020 7977 4800
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@MilesSmithMSIS
Percentage amount of commercial business: 98%
Main location: London
Additional branches: Two
Staff numbers (total): 41
Major specialisms: Asbestos removal & consultants, coach operators, building & engineering services, construction & building services, couriers, employee absence management, hazchem/hazardous haulage, high risk tradesman, jewellers block, mini fleets, motorsport, nightlife, leisure & entertainment, waste, recycling & re-use services, private ambulance, education, self-drive hire, property owners.
What we are: Miles Smith Insurance Solutions Limited is part of the Miles Smith Insurance Group and provides direct commercial clients with an advice based broking facility, specialising in solutions for businesses in complex and high-risk industries.
Vision/background: Miles Smith’s strength is the quality of its products, its extensive trade knowledge, quality of staff and strong customer retention. It has solutions that encompass the whole UK business community and works closely with affinity organisations, trade bodies and affiliations to understand industry needs and tailor solutions to meet those needs.
Swinton Business
Embankment West Tower, 101 Cathedral Approach, Salford M3 7FB
One Broker Group
Lakeside 300, Broadland Business Park, Norwich NR7 0WG
Website: www.onebroker.co.uk
Contact name: Robin Plaster.
MD/chairman: Robin Plaster.
Tel: 07766445993
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@onebroker1
Percentage amount of commercial business: 85%
Main location: Norwich and Cambridge.
Additional branches: Bishops Stortford and Bury St Edmunds.
Staff numbers (total): 110
Major specialisms: Corporate business and a wide range of niche schemes.
Acquisitions in past two years: Gibbs Denley, John Albion & Partners.
What we are: The One Broker Group is one of the most innovative and fastest growing insurance brokers in the UK.
Vision/background: To be within the top 25 largest independently owned commercial brokers in the UK within the next three years.
Owner: Robin Plaster.
