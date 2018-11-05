Top 100 2018 - £100m – £199.99m
Acorn Insurance & Financial Services • Bollington Wilson Group • Clear Insurance Management • ICB Group / Finch Insurance Brokers (Verlingue UK) • Lycetts • Integro Insurance Brokers • Simply Business • Stackhouse Poland
Acorn Insurance & Financial Services
97 Liverpool Road, Formby L37 6BS
Website: www.acorninsure.co.uk
Contact name: Alan Keating.
MD/chairman: Alan Keating.
Tel: 01704 270027
Email: [email protected]
Percentage amount of commercial business: 60.51% of total business and 65.04% of direct.
Main location: Formby, Liverpool.
Additional branches: Eight Branches around the country.
Staff numbers (total): 346 average for the year – 395 as at 31/12/2018.
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 105
Major specialisms: Specialist motor
Major trading subsidiaries: Granite Underwriting & Motorcade Insurance.
Vision/background: Home of specialist motor insurance.
Bollington Wilson Group
Adlington Court, Adlington Business Park, Adlington, Cheshire SK10 4NL
Website: www.bollingtonwilsongroup.co.uk, www.bollington.com, www.quotelinedirect.co.uk
Contact name: Rachel Aston.
MD/chairman: Paul Moors.
Tel: 01625 854300
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@Boll_Insurance
Percentage amount of commercial business: 90%
Main location: Manchester
Additional branches: Three
Staff numbers (total): 400
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 204
Major specialisms: Motor trade (all areas); commercial/corporate/SME; fleet; care; risk management; personal lines – motor, home, landlord, holiday homes; affinities.
Major trading subsidiaries: Bollington Insurance Brokers Limited; Quoteline Direct; ChoiceQuote Insurance Services; Wilsons Insurance Brokers; Bollington Underwriting Limited; Anjuna Underwriting.
Acquisitions in past two years: Wilsons Insurance Brokers.
What we are: One of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers, the Bollington Wilson Group specialises in niche products for personal customers and commercial clients.
Vision/background: Bollington Wilson Group was recently formed following the merger of two leading North West brokers, Bollington Insurance Brokers and Wilsons Insurance Brokers. As a combined group, Bollington Wilson now place in excess of £140m annual GWP, operates over 40 delegated authority schemes, has its own MGA and boasts 140,000 strong client-base nationwide. The group will continue to focus on developing niche lines across the entire business.
Owner: Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP; Talbot Deane Investments Limited.
Clear Insurance Management
1 Great Tower Street, London EC3R 5AA
Website: www.thecleargroup.com
Contact name: Howard Lickens.
MD/chairman: Howard Lickens.
Tel: 020 8329 4900
Email: [email protected]
Percentage amount of commercial business: 93%
Main location: City
Additional branches: Maidstone, Leamington Spa, Cranleigh and Spalding.
Staff numbers (total): 200
Major specialisms: Property owners, construction and legal indemnities.
Major trading subsidiaries: MPW Insurance Brokers, Marketline (for market traders).
Acquisitions in past two years: MPW, Genavco, Robert Alexander.
What we are: An ambitious independent focusing on commercial insurance, especially niches and specialisms.
Vision/background: A chartered broker and Brokerbility member, we put values at the heart of our business and are committed to long term sustainable growth. Always keen to acquire where the culture fits.
ICB Group / Finch Insurance Brokers
(Verlingue UK)
Virginia House, 3– 51 Station Road, Egham, Surrey TW20 9LB
St Ann’s House, St Ann’s Place, Manchester M2 7LP
Website: www.icbgroupuk.com, www.finchib.co.uk
Contact name: Keit Vende, marketing manager.
CEO/Group MD: Neil Campling, Mike Latham.
Tel: 01784 608100
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@icbgroup
Percentage amount of commercial business: 92%
Main location: Egham and Manchester.
Additional branches: Redhill, Sheffield and London (City).
Staff numbers (total): 170
Staff numbers (commercial lines only):150
Major specialisms: Multinational, real estate, hospitality and general mid-market/corporate.
Major trading subsidiaries: ICB Group, Finch Insurance Brokers, Finch Employee Benefits & NBJ London Markets.
Acquisitions in past two years: ICB joined Verlingue in August 2018.
What we are: A corporate broker targeting specialist sectors and connected private clients.
Vision/background: To be the leading family owned independent broker in the UK. Focusing on organic growth for the benefit of our clients, colleagues and shareholders alike.
Owner: Verlingue – France.
Lycetts
Milburn House, Dean Street, Newcastle-upon-Tyne NE1 1PP
Website: www.lycetts.co.uk
Contact name: Peter Knowles.
MD: Charles Foster.
Tel: 0845 671 8999
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@lycettsrural
Percentage amount of commercial business: 60%
Main location: Newcastle
Additional branches: 16
Staff numbers (total): 300
Major specialisms: Rural, equine, commercial, private client and financial services.
Major trading subsidiaries: FMIB, Cliverton, Arbcover.
What we are: A specialist insurance broker with nearly 60 years’ experience of looking after our clients.
Vision/background: With nearly 60 years’ experience providing specialist insurance solutions to the rural community, bloodstock and commercial enterprises and high net worth individuals, Lycetts truly understands the unique world of their clients delivering exceptional service and attention to detail. All our available profits go to charity.
Owner: Ecclesiastical Insurance Group.
Integro Insurance Brokers
71 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 4BS
Website: www.integrogroup.com
Contact name: Bob Pybus, head of UK corporate and private clients.
Tel: 03330 112288
Email: [email protected]
Percentage amount of commercial business: 22% of all business; 90% of retail business.
Main location: London
Additional branches: Four
Staff numbers (total): 818
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 241
Major specialisms: Retail specialisms - hireshield, corporate, mobility, HNW, education, solicitors PI, property portfolio (international) marine, aviation.
Major trading subsidiaries: IIB, Tyser & Co, ERM, Galileo.
Acquisitions in past two years: Tyser & Co.
Owner: Integro LP.
Simply Business
99 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NG
Website: www.simplybusiness.co.uk
Contact name: Clare Dodd.
MD/chairman: Jason Stockwood, CEO.
Tel: 020 7199 2204
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@simplybusiness
Main location: Bank, London.
Additional branches: Two
Staff numbers (total): 546
Major specialisms: The insurance of small and medium-sized businesses and sole traders.
Acquisitions in past two years: Simply Business was acquired by Travelers Inc in August 2017.
What we are: Simply Business is the UK’s biggest business insurance broker, providing over 425,000 insurance policies to small and medium-sized enterprises. Recognised for our commitment to employee welfare, we won The Sunday Times Best Company To Work For award for two years running (2015 and 2016). In 2017 we were accredited as a Benefits Corporation (B-Corp).
Vision/background: Our ambition is to provide the highest standard of service in the industry by bringing technological innovation to the heart of our business model. With a combination of data-assisted customer insight and an award-winning employee welfare system, our highly motivated team provide the simplest and most effective service in the industry.
Stackhouse Poland
Blenheim House, 1-2 Bridge Street, Guildford, Surrey GU1 4RY
Website: www.stackhouse.co.uk
Contact name: Susie Day.
MD/chairman: Tim Johnson.
Tel: 07976 371 111
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@Stackhouse
Percentage amount of commercial business: 56%
Main location: Guildford
Additional branches: 18
Staff numbers (total): 450
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 200
Major specialisms: Private clients, commercial, health and protection, real estate, specialty
Acquisitions in past two years: Lucas Fettes, Coleman Marine, Quantum Underwriting, Caprica Healthcare, Honour Point.
What we are: A leading independent broker providing individual solutions for clients.
Vision/background: Our vision is to be the leading independent private client and specialist commercial broker. Our strengths lie in our ability to really understand our client’s complex insurance needs. We help to structure bespoke solutions and build relationships between insurers and our clients.
Owner: Manager owned/independent.
More on Broker
POLL: SCAM WARNINGS
Most read
- County Group buys Douglas Insurance Brokers
- CMA accuses Compare the Market of breaking competition law
- Pukka moves into private car
- In Person: Allianz Insurance’s chief information officer, Jacob Abboud
- Erskine Murray targeting £50m of GWP by 2021
- Zurich appoints regional broker heads
- Podcast: The top five stories of the week