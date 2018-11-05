Top 100 2018 - £100m – £199.99m

Acorn Insurance & Financial Services • Bollington Wilson Group • Clear Insurance Management • ICB Group / Finch Insurance Brokers (Verlingue UK) • Lycetts • Integro Insurance Brokers • Simply Business • Stackhouse Poland

Acorn Insurance & Financial Services

97 Liverpool Road, Formby L37 6BS

Website: www.acorninsure.co.uk

Contact name: Alan Keating.

MD/chairman: Alan Keating.

Tel: 01704 270027

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 60.51% of total business and 65.04% of direct.

Main location: Formby, Liverpool.

Additional branches: Eight Branches around the country.

Staff numbers (total): 346 average for the year – 395 as at 31/12/2018.

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 105

Major specialisms: Specialist motor

Major trading subsidiaries: Granite Underwriting & Motorcade Insurance.

Vision/background: Home of specialist motor insurance.

Bollington Wilson Group

Adlington Court, Adlington Business Park, Adlington, Cheshire SK10 4NL

Website: www.bollingtonwilsongroup.co.uk, www.bollington.com, www.quotelinedirect.co.uk

Contact name: Rachel Aston.

Bollington Wilson’s Paul Moors

MD/chairman: Paul Moors.

Tel: 01625 854300

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Boll_Insurance

Percentage amount of commercial business: 90%

Main location: Manchester

Additional branches: Three

Staff numbers (total): 400

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 204

Major specialisms: Motor trade (all areas); commercial/corporate/SME; fleet; care; risk management; personal lines – motor, home, landlord, holiday homes; affinities.

Major trading subsidiaries: Bollington Insurance Brokers Limited; Quoteline Direct; ChoiceQuote Insurance Services; Wilsons Insurance Brokers; Bollington Underwriting Limited; Anjuna Underwriting.

Acquisitions in past two years: Wilsons Insurance Brokers.

What we are: One of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers, the Bollington Wilson Group specialises in niche products for personal customers and commercial clients.

Vision/background: Bollington Wilson Group was recently formed following the merger of two leading North West brokers, Bollington Insurance Brokers and Wilsons Insurance Brokers. As a combined group, Bollington Wilson now place in excess of £140m annual GWP, operates over 40 delegated authority schemes, has its own MGA and boasts 140,000 strong client-base nationwide. The group will continue to focus on developing niche lines across the entire business.

Owner: Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP; Talbot Deane Investments Limited.

Clear Insurance Management

1 Great Tower Street, London EC3R 5AA

Website: www.thecleargroup.com

Contact name: Howard Lickens.

MD/chairman: Howard Lickens.

Tel: 020 8329 4900

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 93%

Main location: City

Additional branches: Maidstone, Leamington Spa, Cranleigh and Spalding.

Staff numbers (total): 200

Major specialisms: Property owners, construction and legal indemnities.

Major trading subsidiaries: MPW Insurance Brokers, Marketline (for market traders).

Acquisitions in past two years: MPW, Genavco, Robert Alexander.

What we are: An ambitious independent focusing on commercial insurance, especially niches and specialisms.

Vision/background: A chartered broker and Brokerbility member, we put values at the heart of our business and are committed to long term sustainable growth. Always keen to acquire where the culture fits.

ICB Group / Finch Insurance Brokers

(Verlingue UK )

Virginia House, 3– 51 Station Road, Egham, Surrey TW20 9LB

St Ann’s House, St Ann’s Place, Manchester M2 7LP

Website: www.icbgroupuk.com, www.finchib.co.uk

Contact name: Keit Vende, marketing manager.

CEO/Group MD: Neil Campling, Mike Latham.

Tel: 01784 608100

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@icbgroup

Percentage amount of commercial business: 92%

Main location: Egham and Manchester.

Additional branches: Redhill, Sheffield and London (City).

Staff numbers (total): 170

Staff numbers (commercial lines only):150

Major specialisms: Multinational, real estate, hospitality and general mid-market/corporate.

Major trading subsidiaries: ICB Group, Finch Insurance Brokers, Finch Employee Benefits & NBJ London Markets.

Acquisitions in past two years: ICB joined Verlingue in August 2018.

What we are: A corporate broker targeting specialist sectors and connected private clients.

Vision/background: To be the leading family owned independent broker in the UK. Focusing on organic growth for the benefit of our clients, colleagues and shareholders alike.

Owner: Verlingue – France.

Lycetts is based in Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Lycetts

Milburn House, Dean Street, Newcastle-upon-Tyne NE1 1PP

Website: www.lycetts.co.uk

Contact name: Peter Knowles.

MD: Charles Foster.

Tel: 0845 671 8999

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@lycettsrural

Percentage amount of commercial business: 60%

Main location: Newcastle

Additional branches: 16

Staff numbers (total): 300

Major specialisms: Rural, equine, commercial, private client and financial services.

Major trading subsidiaries: FMIB, Cliverton, Arbcover.

What we are: A specialist insurance broker with nearly 60 years’ experience of looking after our clients.

Vision/background: With nearly 60 years’ experience providing specialist insurance solutions to the rural community, bloodstock and commercial enterprises and high net worth individuals, Lycetts truly understands the unique world of their clients delivering exceptional service and attention to detail. All our available profits go to charity.

Owner: Ecclesiastical Insurance Group.

Integro’s specialisms include marine and aviation

Integro Insurance Brokers

71 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 4BS

Website: www.integrogroup.com

Contact name: Bob Pybus, head of UK corporate and private clients.

Tel: 03330 112288

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 22% of all business; 90% of retail business.

Main location: London

Additional branches: Four

Staff numbers (total): 818

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 241

Major specialisms: Retail specialisms - hireshield, corporate, mobility, HNW, education, solicitors PI, property portfolio (international) marine, aviation.

Major trading subsidiaries: IIB, Tyser & Co, ERM, Galileo.

Acquisitions in past two years: Tyser & Co.

Owner: Integro LP.

Simply Business

99 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NG

Website: www.simplybusiness.co.uk

Contact name: Clare Dodd.

MD/chairman: Jason Stockwood, CEO.

Tel: 020 7199 2204

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@simplybusiness

Main location: Bank, London.

Additional branches: Two

Staff numbers (total): 546

Major specialisms: The insurance of small and medium-sized businesses and sole traders.

Acquisitions in past two years: Simply Business was acquired by Travelers Inc in August 2017.

What we are: Simply Business is the UK’s biggest business insurance broker, providing over 425,000 insurance policies to small and medium-sized enterprises. Recognised for our commitment to employee welfare, we won The Sunday Times Best Company To Work For award for two years running (2015 and 2016). In 2017 we were accredited as a Benefits Corporation (B-Corp).

Vision/background: Our ambition is to provide the highest standard of service in the industry by bringing technological innovation to the heart of our business model. With a combination of data-assisted customer insight and an award-winning employee welfare system, our highly motivated team provide the simplest and most effective service in the industry.

Stackhouse Poland

Blenheim House, 1-2 Bridge Street, Guildford, Surrey GU1 4RY

Website: www.stackhouse.co.uk

Contact name: Susie Day.

MD/chairman: Tim Johnson.

Tel: 07976 371 111

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Stackhouse

Percentage amount of commercial business: 56%

Main location: Guildford

Additional branches: 18

Staff numbers (total): 450

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 200

Major specialisms: Private clients, commercial, health and protection, real estate, specialty

Acquisitions in past two years: Lucas Fettes, Coleman Marine, Quantum Underwriting, Caprica Healthcare, Honour Point.

What we are: A leading independent broker providing individual solutions for clients.

Vision/background: Our vision is to be the leading independent private client and specialist commercial broker. Our strengths lie in our ability to really understand our client’s complex insurance needs. We help to structure bespoke solutions and build relationships between insurers and our clients.

Owner: Manager owned/independent.