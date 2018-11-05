Top 100 2018 - £200m - £349.99m

Aston Lark • Atlanta Group (Autonet Insurance Services & Carole Nash Insurance Consultants) • Henderson Insurance Broking Group

Aston Lark

Ibex House, 42-47 Minories, London EC3N 1DY

Website: www.astonlark.com

Contact name: Peter Blanc, group CEO.

Tel: 01206 655895

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@AstonLark

Percentage amount of commercial business: 69%

Main location: London

Additional branches: Alton, Broadstairs, Burnham-on-Crouch, Bury St Edmunds, Caterham, Colchester, Croydon, Derby, Farnborough, Glasgow, Lakeside, Maidstone, Padstow, Stourbridge, Swale, Swanley, West Malling.

Staff numbers (total): 634

Major specialisms: Motor trade, private clients, construction, financial institutions, transportation, property, education, care, film & media, renovation plan, employee benefits and musical instruments.

Major trading subsidiaries: A H Bell & Co, Aston Lark Employee Benefits Limited, Ingram Hawkins & Nock.

Acquisitions in past two years: Bell & Co, First Commercial Insurance Brokers, Starsure, Ingram Hawkins & Nock plus unnamed motor trade book.

What we are: Aston Scott merged with Lark Group to create one of the largest chartered insurance brokers in the UK. We aim to be the quality choice in our chosen market areas of commercial, private clients and employee benefits.

Vision/background: “We aim to become the UK’s most trusted chartered insurance broker - delivering for our clients with passion, integrity and expertise.”

Atlanta Group

(Autonet Insurance Services & Carole Nash Insurance Consultants)

Autonet Insurance , Nile Street, Burslem, Stoke on Trent ST6 2BA

Website: www.autonetinsurance.co.uk; www.carolenash.com

MD/chairman: Ian Donaldson, CEO.

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@autonetvan, @insidebikes

Percentage amount of commercial business: 40%

Main location: Stoke and Altrincham.

Additional branches: Manchester and Dublin.

Staff numbers (total): 988

Major specialisms: Commercial vehicle; private car; SME; home; motorcycles – modern, classic, vintage, custom and trail; classic and performance cars.

Major trading subsidiaries: Autonet Insurance Services Ltd; Carole Nash Insurance Consultants Ltd.

Acquisitions in past two years: The Atlanta Group was formed in December 2017 when Carole Nash joined Autonet following their acquisition. Autonet also acquired AA Van, Entire and OYD books of business in 2017 with Carole Nash acquiring the bike insurance book of Cornmarket Insurance Services in the Republic of Ireland and a number other book acquisitions being completed through the year by Autonet. There are aspirations to continue to grow through other acquisitions alongside organic growth.

What we are: The Atlanta Group is made up of Autonet who are the UK’s largest van insurance broker specialising in commercial vehicle, car and home and Carole Nash. Carole Nash specialise in motorcycles and provide cover to c.25% of all registered motorcycles.

Vision/background: Both businesses are market leading in their fields with common goals to be the best at what we do. They deliver excellent service to customers through innovation, business partnerships and digital development. This enables Atlanta to deliver strong growth and reinforce its status as a leading provider of insurance solutions.

Owner: The Ardonagh Group.

Henderson Insurance Broking Group

Trueman House, Capitol Park, Leeds LS27 0TS