Top 100 2018 - State of the market

Independent confidence amid merger mania: The current wave of consolidation provides an opportunity for smaller independent brokers, says Olly Laughton-Scott

In September this year, from seemingly out of the blue, it was announced that Marsh had agreed to buy Jardine Matheson’s shares in JLT. This will end JLT’s days as an independent company.

There can be no clearer example that the consolidation that is currently occurring in the insurance broking industry is impacting all from the largest to the smallest broker.

To secure JLT Marsh had to pay a significant premium to the market price. At £4.6bn the consideration is equivalent to the aggregate value of the 93 other deals done across the insurance broking industry (with value in excess of £5m) in the last two years (Q4 2016 to Q3 2018). Whilst this is a huge transaction, there are some important lessons that apply across the industry.

Always for sale

Every business is always for sale. Jardine Matheson had always insisted its stake in JLT was a strategic hold for them but when somebody came calling with a really big cheque, money talked.

We always advise our clients, from day one of founding their businesses, to say it is always for sale if the price is right and the buyer promises to look after the staff. Saying “never for sale” may work when you are 45 but it sounds pretty hollow when you are 65.

Insurance, certainly in the UK, is a mature business where underlying organic growth can only be a function of the overall growth of the economy at best, and in reality, probably less as technology and competition exerts downward pressure on premiums.

And yet pricing remains robust, with JLT being sold at some 16 times it forecast free cashflow. So whilst we can demonstrate that consolidation has been driven by the ageing demographics of the owners of insurance brokers, this has actually resulted in prices paid increasing as the ample supply has created buyers and hence increased demand.

Taking the 2017 participants in the Top100, 21% have sold to a consolidator or were bought by an external investor. This level of corporate activity is unprecedented, as a shown in graph one.

Twenty years ago private equity had few investments in the insurance industry and the insurance industry had not really heard of it. Today, PE -backed firms… are hoovering up top 100 brokers as fast as they can

Record breaker

For this year the chart looks undramatic until one realises the last figure is only for three quarters, so 2018 has already beaten the previous record of M&A activity. If the current level is maintained for the rest of 2018 we would expect to see this year beating 2017 by over 33%.

So if there is so much selling activity who are the buyers? Over 20 years ago we were selling a sizeable and well-regarded broker in Leeds called Smithson Mason. But we had a problem. Who was going to buy it?

NFU Mutual had stopped buying brokers in its ill-fated foray into insurance distribution and the rest of the runners all had a bit of a carthorse look about them. Step forward Folgate, a business that had itself been recently acquired by then new kid on the block Peter Cullum.

Oh how much has changed.

Twenty years ago private equity (PE) had few investments in the market and the insurance industry had not really heard of it.

Today, PE-backed firms such as Ardonagh, Aston Lark, Broker Network, GRP, PIB, and Stackhouse Poland are hoovering up top 100 brokers as fast as they can (represented by the PE-backed column in graph two). Meanwhile, other PE firms are making direct investment such as Pollen Street buying a stake in Miles Smith (represented by the PE column).

These investment companies have raised multiple billions and they need to spend it. Insurance brokers having stable cash generative businesses and having historically been a highly fragmented industry provide an ideal opportunity.

But there has been another factor in play, a lack of competition. Twenty-five years ago, there were half a dozen UK quoted insurance brokers. For complex reasons these have disappeared, with the demise of JLT marking the final death knell for the UK quoted broker.

Mega brokers

Quoted companies, with access to relatively cheap capital, are typically the acquirers as industries consolidate. But in insurance broking the quoted brokers are the monsters of the industry, with their hearts and normally their brains based in the States.

The mega brokers are poorly equipped to buy and integrate far smaller businesses. Into this void has stepped the PE industry and the price paid by Marsh will only increase their determination to build scale. If this means paying more, so be it.

So does the small independent broker have a future? It is hard to resist the notion that if the industry is consolidating then surely this is a tide, King Canute like, that cannot be resisted. But missing from the above discussion about prices and industry structure is the customer. The drive to consolidate the UK commercial broker market has been driven by demographics and capital markets, not customer benefits.

Independent brokers should see the consolidation going on around them as an opportunity. By focusing on customers with relatively complex needs, knowledge of these needs and continuity of staff, independent brokers should be able to win business from brokers who have gone into the consolidation hopper and may be suffering from disruption and resultant staff turnover.

Offering better service is necessary but not sufficient for long-term success. The only way to achieve it is by utilising technology to its full, and this will mean getting clients to do ever more of the transactional element themselves, allowing brokers to focus on value added advice.

The data in this year’s survey shows brokers achieving commission growth of 5% to 15%, often with the same number of staff or indeed slightly fewer. It is also interesting to note that the smallest brokers in the top 100 survey with incomes of £60,000 per member of staff exceed some significantly larger operations.

Superior performance

The continuing stripping out of frictional costs will mean the underwriting element of a broker’s book will become ever more important and smaller independent brokers’ underwriting performance is typically superior. Core to an independent’s marketing strategy is looking to only take on clients that are likely to generate lower losses by assessing the client rather than simply the risk.

The alternative to selling is passing the business onto the next generation. This can be achieved, however, it is often a 10-year project to recruit talent and develop a business plan which rewards this talent for growing the business with equity. When the founder retires the next generation have to have both the skills and an equity platform to buy him or her out. Owners who say their business is “never for sale” can’t develop the necessary 10- year plan with buy-in from the team, so end up having to sell.

Whilst independent brokers can be confident of their future they should also expect to see significant consolidation of insurers, driven by the need to take cost out (and staff will account for a large part of this).

The increasing size of insurers means their ability to be nimble, spot opportunities and innovate will reduce further. This explains the rise of MGAs, schemes and niche businesses.

Independent brokers should be looking to these areas to secure their futures and planning for succession now, so sale to a consolidator is not the only available exit for the owner.

Olly Laughton-Scott is founding partner of IMAS