Sutton Specialist Risks and Equipsme launch wholesale partnership

The firms have teamed up with Equipsme health and wellbeing products to be distributed by the wholesaler.

Sutton Specialist Risks (SSR) and Equipsme have today announced the launch of a wholesale partnership.

SSR will now distribute the Equipsme health and wellbeing offering across its wholesale network.

MGA Equipsme launched in February this year and has received £2m investment from Livingbridge.

Established in 1989, SSR provides niche expertise and wholesale insurance products to over 900 brokers around the UK.

Feedback

SSR managing director John Ludley said: “We were so impressed with the flexibility and affordability of Equipsme that we’ve bought a plan for each of our employees. The feedback from team members who’ve used it has been extremely positive.

“We’re delighted to help brokers add value to their clients by offering them access to Equipsme as we’re convinced that businesses around the country will jump at the chance to protect the health and wellbeing of their people.”

SSR explained that Equipsme allows businesses with two to 249 employees to provide practical health and wellbeing services to the whole of their workforce such as 24/7 GP service, stress support, diagnosis and treatment, and dental and optical treatment.

Equipsme MD, Matthew Reed, commented: “A one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work when you’re targeting SMEs. You have to have a varied network and so our new partnership with SSR represents an important step in the development of our distribution strategy.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.