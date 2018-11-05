Bennett Gould snaps up Advantage Underwriting's UK book

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

Specialist Lloyd’s broker Bennett Gould & Partners Ltd has bought Advantage Underwriting’s UK book of business for an undisclosed amount.

Advantage is part of the Vantage Group of Companies based in Jersey.



Focusing on commercial and schemes, Adrian Gyde, managing director of Bennett Gould and Partners said the buy was a natural fit for its business.



Broker relationships

The purchase, he added, “helps us cement and extend our relationships with brokers throughout the UK.”

Richard Packman, CEO of Vantage Group, said: “The decision to sell is part of Vantage’s strategic plan to grow our Channel Island businesses.”



Giles Dalby, director of Advantage Underwriting, commented: “We are delighted to have found a home for our book of business and Bennett Gould are a perfect match for our network of brokers and their clients.”



The transaction is still subject to regulatory approval.



