County Group buys Douglas Insurance Brokers

It is the third deal for the GRP-owned business this year and has received regulatory approval.

Douglas Insurance Brokers, which is based in Swansea, has been bought by County Group for an undisclosed sum.

It is the third deal for GRP-owned County this year and follows its buys of Guardian and Rahon earlier this year.

Dave Clapp, founder and CEO of County said: “I am delighted that yet another fantastic business has chosen to join our family. Thanks to the backing and support of GRP, we have a winning formula for vendors and long may it continue.”

Douglas Insurance specialises in commercial risks and is a family-owned business based in Swansea.

Right fit

Ian Douglas, managing director, said: “After starting discussions with Dave earlier in the year and visiting the County HQ in Crewe, I was convinced they are the right fit for our business. I now look forward to working with the whole team over the coming years to build out our presence in Wales.”

Mike Bruce, GRP’s CEO Broking, said that County Group had a strong pipeline when it invested in the business at the start of 2018. He stated that the business was now seeing a surge in bottom and topline growth.

Future

He added: “This latest move takes them another step toward their aim of doubling in size within five years. I warmly welcome Ian and his team to GRP and look forward to a fruitful and successful future with them.”

Clapp explained that County had previously completed three very successful acquisitions in North Wales and, three years ago, opened an office in Cardiff.

He said: “Cardiff has done phenomenally well and we see this venture into Swansea as a natural extension of our current footprint, bringing the capability to service even more customers across Wales.”

