Broker Expo: Clients focused on price and cover

Panel session argues that broker remuneration is not high on the agenda for clients.

Four high ranking brokers have insisted that commission disclosure, corporate entertainment and transparency are not clients’ top priorities.

The thoughts were shared at a panel session on transparency at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo in Coventry yesterday (1 November).

Chaired by regulatory consultant, Robin Wood, the panel agreed that for the vast majority of clients, what a broker earns and how they earn it is not high on the agenda. Price and cover is what is focusing minds and the panellists felt that the regulator needed to gain a better understanding of this reality.

“Transparency is not a uniform thing,” said Peter Blanc, Group CEO of Aston Lark. “You are talking about the difference between buying pet insurance up to organising insurance for a large corporate. I don’t think people give a hoot about how it works – they want cover at a premium that works for them.”

Honesty

But picking up on the subject of transparency, Martyn Holman, CEO of Holman Advisory, said: “We expect clients to be honest with us and that sentiment should be reciprocal.”

Wood highlighted the situation in the property market where commission can reach as much as 50% or 60%: “Does this matter?” he asked the panel.

“That is how that part of the marketplace works,” explained Sarah Fardon, MD of Willis Towers Watson Networks.

“With commission transparency and disclosure, you have to consider whether you would be uncomfortable explaining how that works to the man on the street. If, as a professional, you are uncomfortable, you need to ask yourself some questions.”

“Surely what we earn is relative to what we do,” added Martyn Denney, MD of Aon Affinity. “The transparency is saying to the client what work has been done and what we want to charge.”

Hospitality

Wood then moved the conversation on to the hospitality that brokers receive from insurers and whether corporate entertainment compromises a broker’s independent position in the market.

“We take a pretty pragmatic view,” said Aon’s Denney. “

You need to be able to place the business but not to the point where you are repaying something explicitly. You have to be happy for the hospitality to be public and not be embarrassed by it.”

