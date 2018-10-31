Ghost brokers targeting the vulnerable through social media

The Insurance Fraud Bureau and The AA have warned of a sharp rise in fraudsters focusing on victims via sites like Twitter and Facebook.

One in three 18-24 year olds have seen a suspicious looking advert for car insurance on social media, an Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) survey conducted by YouGov has revealed.

The IFB noted that while young people are more susceptible, all age groups are affected with one in five people overall having seen a suspicious advert.

Despite this, two thirds of people surveyed admitted they wouldn’t even check if their seller had a website before buying car insurance.

Vulnerable

Chris Monk, head of fraud at The AA, agreed that there has been a sharp rise in the number of ‘ghost brokers’ targeting vulnerable people, such as students or ethnic groups who may not fully understand how car insurance works, via social media.

He commented: “We have voided well over 1,000 motor insurance policies this year with a combined premium value of around £700,000 due to known fraud including ghost broking.”

The IFB advised that young people in particular should be cautious as they could be targeted due to their typically higher insurance premiums and may be more likely to buy these policies due to them often having lower disposable incomes.

It also stated that ghost broking is on the rise, with the IFB seeing a significant increase in investigations since 2015.

Suspicious

The Bureau also revealed that in only a few hours, an IFB intelligence researcher also found more than 50 suspicious looking social media adverts worthy of further investigation. The IFB is now working to get these removed.

The YouGov survey showed that 95% of respondents had not heard the term ghost broking and the IFB said it “is concerned that a lack awareness about this type of scam could mean that people prioritise saving money without considering the dangers of buying car insurance that isn’t worth the paper it’s written on”.

Ben Fletcher, director of the IFB, said: “Although legitimate insurers and brokers advertise on social media, it’s essential that people stay savvy to the differences between what’s genuine and what’s fake.

“Enticing offers may seem like an easy way to save money on your car insurance, but the reality is that by cutting corners and not checking if the source is genuine, people are risking their hard earned cash.”

He called on insurance customers to report suspicious adverts to the IFB’s Cheatline and advised the following checks:

Checking the seller has a legitimate website, a UK phone number and address

phone number and address If buying through a broker, check they’re registered with British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba)

If buying directly through an insurer, check they’re a member of Motor Insurers’ Bureau ( MIB )

) Check the insurance advisor is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority ( FCA )

) Be on the lookout for suspicious adverts

Monk added: “We have worked closely with our insurers and the Insurance Fraud Bureau and we know that this has been successful in identifying and closing down ghost broking rings, which are often very convincing and sometimes with their own websites.

“Unfortunately, these people prey on people who don’t know how the insurance system works or are unable or can’t afford to obtain car insurance through legitimate sources.”

The Motor Insurance Bureau (MIB) also addressed the survey findings.

Anna Fleming, chief operating officer at MIB said: “It’s a major concern that people could be driving without insurance, with no awareness whatsoever. Only discovering your policy is fake after an accident could be devastating, as you could face the cost of claims for any injuries and the bill to fix the other person’s vehicle, which could spiral.

“If you have purchased from a ghost broker your policy will be completely worthless, as if it didn’t even exist. You might think it’s worth chancing it but any money you might have saved on what looked like a good deal will pale in comparison to the price you’d pay after an accident.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.