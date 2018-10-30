Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent / Why I chose insurance / Pet of the month / On the spot / Tweet of the month

My hidden talent

Whilst underwriting in London way back in 1987 I had the option, as a freshly qualified tennis coach, to up sticks and coach full-time in Portugal to “live the dream”. My commercial underwriter risk averse nature kicked in so I stayed in the UK, and never once regretted that choice (yeah right). Since those hazy days I have played tennis competitively and managed to keep countless physios, surgeons and osteopaths lucratively employed patching me up for regular assaults on the Seniors International Tennis Federation (ITF) world rankings (and for Inter-County tennis matches for Avon). Currently I’m just in the “over 55s”, and my tennis year is punctuated by appearances at major ITF-sanctioned events, including Wimbledon, Eastbourne, Bournemouth, Barcelona, even Bolton. My lifetime best world ranking of 322 some years ago has dropped in recent years, just like the speed of my serve, and I currently languish at 661, but perhaps if my MD Les Brewin gave me much more time off I could get a lot higher. Wins against top hundred players have been rare, but are sweet moments when they happen. Many more are anticipated if my body (and my holiday entitlement) can take it!

Andrew Elliott, senior business development manager, The Purple Partnership

Why I chose insurance

Studying engineering at university in Dublin was great fun, demanding and intense. I loved problem solving and the mathematical rigor it requires, although I viewed it as a personal challenge rather than a career. Chubb were recruiting graduates for their loss control team, based in London, with the promise of foreign travel. Imagine my delight to be offered a job then get posted to Los Angeles for six months with an apartment, car and $15 daily expenses. After a year I was contemplating returning to engineering when Chubb asked if I would like to train as a financial lines underwriter – adding business and financial analysis to my experience. I was in.

Jacqueline McNamee, founder and CEO of C-Quence

Pet of the month - Winnie and Betsy

Insurewise’s office dogs

“Winnie (right) is six years old and Betsy is four months old and they are both German Shorthaired Pointers. They like everything especially our clients when they visit.”

On the spot

BQI’s Fraser Niven on food, fun and flying

▶ My favourite book is…

…Reach for the Sky by Paul Brickhill – the first novel I tackled growing up and I found the story of Douglas Bader very inspiring.

▶ When I was a child I wanted to be a…

…RAF pilot, but I am colour blind.

▶ The funniest person in insurance is…

…Helena Murley.

▶ The three foods I could not live without are…

…authentic pizza and pasta and a Murrays pie (a local Perth delicacy, the only thing better than a Murrays pie is two Murrays pies).

▶ My dream job would be…

…restaurant owner. Casual Parisian service with a small local seasonal menu.

▶ My best moment in insurance (so far!) was…

…and continues to be the year-on-year growth of BQI. Recently, I secured a new client, a roofing contractor who was spending £2,500 on their liability cover. I reviewed it, corrected the cover, and now they are happily spending £15,000 with BQI after realising where the gaps in cover were.

Fraser Niven, business development manager, BQI Insurance