Reich makes first buy for years with LJM Insurance Brokers deal

Takeover adds £4m of gross written premium to the group.

Reich Group has bought Stockport-based LJM Insurance Brokers, Insurance Age can reveal.

The purchase for an undisclosed sum will add £4m of gross written premium to Reich taking it over the £80m barrier as it targets £100m by 2022.

The deal completed on 28 October and the three partners and four staff will move to Reich’s office in Manchester on 12 November bringing the group headcount to 127.

Values

Chief executive officer Simon Taylor explained that the acquisition has been funded from cash reserves and has not involved any bank debt meaning Reich has remained fully independent.

LJM is a predominantly commercial broker with approximately 10% of its business in personal lines none of which covers healthcare or life insurance.

Taylor said that the attraction was twofold.

“The firm shares very similar values to us and is all about client service,” he began.

“They are well positioned for us to further grow the business and there are great cross selling opportunities on life, healthcare and personal lines.”

Takeovers

While the three partners will eventually retire from the business Taylor added there were no plans for this in the short term.

Similarly, LJM will be kept as a trading style of Reich Insurance Brokers however the brand will be rolled into Reich over time but not until after a bedding in period which is yet to be agreed.

It is Reich’s first buy for many years.

It bought WB Tidey & Co in 2007 and followed this up with the takeovers of Bolton-based D Barnett Insurance Brokers and Glasgow-based Surenet Agency in 2011.

Since then Taylor has also been part of the consortium backing sister company Vista Insurance Brokers which launched in 2014 and has now grown to £12m of GWP with 28 staff.

More deals

And he indicated there may be further deals for Reich.

“If we can find suitable brokers that have a shared ethos with us we will look to acquire,” he confirmed.

Any business would though need to move to Reich’s Manchester headquarters which has space for 200 people following investment over the years.

Taylor noted that while he was not currently in active discussions there was something on “the radar”.

“Up to £7m of GWP is ideal for us,” he detailed.

Future

He also revealed that Reich gets weekly approaches from interested buyers and stated that this latest deal would be good for staff and insurers partners proving the owners were not about to sell up and “set off into the sunset”.

“The more brokers that are assimilated into bigger groups the more opportunities there are for us,” Taylor concluded.

“I am very excited about the future. This shows this business is growing and we see a bright future.”

