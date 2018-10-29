Ardonagh raising $225m debt for deals

Finance to cover Swinton takeover and more.

Ardonagh Group has launched a $225m [£175.8m] new debt round to pay for buying Swinton as well as “general corporate purposes including acquisitions”.

The new bond will mirror previous offerings and the pricing is expected to be confirmed in the next five days and close within two weeks.

Ardonagh agreed in September to buy Swinton for £165m saying it would pay for the takeover via finance and “cash from monetising certain Swinton assets”.

As revealed by Insurance Age Ardonagh then sealed a £60m premium finance partnership for the Swinton book with Close Brothers Premium Finance in a move seen as the first monetisation step.

The cash generated from the latest bond will be held in an escrow account while Ardonagh waits for regulatory approval for the Swinton deal.

Backers

In tandem with the finance round Ardonagh also revealed several buys from its backers HPS Investment Partners (HPS) and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP).

However these deals will not be funded by cash, instead HPS and MDP will take further equity in Ardonagh.

HPS and MDP bought Health and Protection Solutions, from Axa in June 2018.

This year they also received approval from the European Commission to buy specialist education and care broker Capita Specialist Insurance Solutions, now known as Minton House Group, and managing general agent Professional Fee Protection.

All three businesses will transfer to become part of Ardonagh.

A statement by Ardonagh Group read: “The board believes these acquisitions to be highly complementary to The Ardonagh Group, providing both cost and revenue synergies once integrated.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.