Complete Cover Group suffers fall in turnover and profit in 2017

Group hit by a one-off redundancy cost of £259,000 after 60 people lost their jobs.

Surrey-based Complete Cover Group saw a fall in both turnover and profit in the year ended 31 December 2017, according to figures filed at Companies House.



The group which focuses on car, van, home and taxi insurance saw a 10% drop in turnover to £19.55m for the year compared to £21.66m previously.



In addition, the accounts revealed a post-tax loss of £918,000 in 2017 compared with a loss of £812,000 in 2016.



The broker also posted an operating loss of £900,000 on broking activities before exceptional items (2016: loss of £1.03m).



Redundancies

The accounts stated: “One-off items in 2017 related wholly to restructuring costs, including redundancy costs (£259,000) and all other associated costs (£292,000).”



The business added that one-off costs also included a direct cost associated with an office move of £452,986 and consulting costs of £625,029 relating to a strategic review of the business.



A spokesperson for the broker told Insurance Age that 60 people had lost their jobs in the restructure.

They added: “160 roles had been put ‘at risk’ across both sites. Some staff transitioned from sales to service roles and vice versa.

“All staff were offered the opportunity to apply for the new roles which were created at both sites.”



The business has branches in Surrey and Wales.



Earlier this year, Sharon Beckett, the chief executive officer (CEO) for retail broking handed in her resignation to leave the role in September.



Beckett, who was instrumental in re-branding and restructuring the group, oversaw the rebrand of A&A to Complete Cover Group in 2016 and also a restructure of the firm in 2017 in which some of the business relocated to Sunbury-on-Thames from Hampton Hill.



Outlook

Shaun Hooper, group CEO said: “Our major restructure which started in September 2017 has been successful in streamlining our centres to focus on sales in Sunbury and services in Wales. We have also invested significantly in technology.



“Centralisation and enhancement of the IT Infrastructure over the last 12 months has paved the way for innovative changes which will leave the group one step ahead in this dynamic marketplace.



“The associated costs are reflected in our results. Our shareholders and directors have never been more positive about the future and the investment is a significant vote of confidence.”



The firm added in its accounts that 2018 would see it continue to refine its business offering as it develops data enrichment solutions at the point of quote, its product range as well as introducing and refining its existing distribution strategy.



