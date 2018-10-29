Complaints hit record high in first half of 2018

FCA says number of complaints about financial services firms reached 4.13 million with PPI top of the list.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed that complaints recorded by firms reached a record 4.13 million in the first half of 2018.

This is an increase of 10% compared with the previous six-month period, when 3.76 million complaints about financial services products were received.

According to the regulator, complaints have been on the rise for four successive half years.

PPI

Payment protection insurance (PPI) has continued to be the most complained about product, accounting for 42% of all complaints. Complaints about motor and transport insurance products made up 6% of the total.

The watchdog revealed last week that £3.7bn has been paid out in compensation to customers since the launch of its PPI campaign fronted by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

It had previously revealed a surge in PPI complaints in its complaints data for the second half of 2017.

The campaign was launched in August last year to encourage people to make PPI complaints before the deadline on 29 August 2019.

Excluding PPI, complaints were still on the rise with a 9% increase reported compared to the preceding six months.

The FCA said this was partly a result of several high-profile cases of disruption to retail banking services.

In addition, the regulator noted that the proportion of non-PPI complaints closed by firms within three days has decreased slightly.

Priority

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, said: “Firms need to be doing all that they can to reduce complaints. It is clear that firms need to look at the cause of the rise in complaints and address these issues to prevent further increases.

“It should be a priority for firms to ensure good consumer outcomes are achieved and they should be making sure that they are taking the right steps to treat customers fairly.

“We are encouraged to see that figures are showing that more consumers are making a decision on whether to complain about PPI.”

