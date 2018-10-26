Video: LV boss eager to engage with brokers at revamped Broker Expo

Crane to discuss importance of data and strategy to develop a successful personal line business.

Broker Expo 2018 will see LV Broker’s managing director Mike Crane focusing on personal lines customers, he will address the pressures affecting the market and how to respond to them.



Crane offers his thoughts in our short video ahead of his keynote speech which takes place at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry on 1 November.



Decisions

In the video Crane explores the importance of data and strategy when it comes to making successful decisions.



“Expo is the chance to engage with our brokers,” he comments.

“[It’s] a time to listen and learn from them as well about what is it they’re looking for [to help] the insurer for the future.”



The event will bring together more than 1,000 brokers and over 120 exhibitors.



Experts

Other industry leaders will also be on hand on the day, giving speeches and debating in panels on topics ranging from M&A activity, commissions, Brexit, digital innovations and how to recruit talent.



The Expo will also feature a VIP zone for speakers, sponsors, CEOs and directors, and celebrity guests.



