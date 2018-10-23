Turnover shoots up to £77.6m for Eldon

The company said investment in its brokerage brands, such as Go Skippy, helped with the 64.1% increase as expenses rise in-line with income spike.

Eldon Insurance, parent company of broking brand Go Skippy, has reported a spike in turnover to £77.6m for the year ending 31 December 2017.

This is a 64.1% rise on the £47.3m delivered in 2016 by Eldon, which found itself at the centre of flotation rumours in 2017.

Expenses increased in-line with turnover hitting £75.2m (2016: £47.0m).

Profit before tax went up to £2.5m from £165,000 in the previous year.

Investment

In a report posted to Companies House the organisation said the numbers “illustrated the company’s commitment to reinvesting profits in its brokerage brands in line with its mission of building sustainable renewals business”.

Its brokerage businesses, which include the Go Skippy brand, reported growth in income of £31.5m to £69.0m, an 84.2% increase on the £37.5m reported in 2016. It detailed that Go Skippy achieved a 28% increase in new business and 56% increase in its renewal book.

Across its broking operation renewals hit 125,000 (2016: 75,000). New business went up to 329,000 (2016: 272,000). Total policies inforce at the end of 2017 stood at 370,000 compared to 206,000 at the end of the previous year.

During 2016 Eldon also set up an MGA, Somerset Bridge. The results document stated that the MGA has A+ rated capacity of £20m annually and that from June 2017 25% of Eldon broking policies were placed via Somerset Bridge.

Legal Protection Group

In addition, the results also showed that associated company, Legal Protection Group, was “transferred out of the group while maintaining the links beneficial for the ongoing business of both entities”.

The document also noted that Business Choice Direct Insurance Services (BCD), a subsidiary of Eldon was also separated from Eldon into a new legal entity 51% of which is owned by Eldon.

Footprint, a bespoke van and motorbike brokerage brand, saw its business information and records was sold by Eldon to BCD in May 2017.

The document stated: “The transfer consolidated the commercial business lines together with the expansion of BCD into van insurance brokerage, bringing efficiencies in operations and streamlined customer experience.”

