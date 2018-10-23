Clone broker claimed to be from FCA, says Ellis David

The firm’s director stressed that he hoped the fraudsters are “prosecuted to the full extent of the law” now that the regulator is aware of the crime.

Ellis David Insurance Brokers found out that a clone firm was using their trading name after receiving several calls from someone claiming to be from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said Simon Brewster, the firm’s director.



Yesterday (22 October), the FCA issued a warning stating that fraudsters were using the details of the authorised general insurance broker. The London-based broker covers business and personal lines insurance.



The watchdog detailed that the clone company was operating using a gmail account and had a different telephone number to the authorised firm.



“We had a few phone calls [on 19 September] from someone claiming to be from the FCA asking for an ICO [Information Commissioner’s Office] data protection reference. So we asked them to put [their request] in writing,” Brewster explained.



Suspicion

He added, however, that suspicion began to arise after the “clone firm” called back again on the same day requesting for the same information.



At the same time, the FCA regulated firm received scam emails from a digital marketing firm that said “they had been instructed by [Ellis David] to run a marketing campaign for the [fraudsters]”.



“They forwarded us the contact that they had but it was from a gmail [email address], ellisdavidlimited.com, and a mobile number, which is nothing to do with us,” Brewster continued.



FCA

He detailed that these activities put the firm on alert and Ellis David subsequently reported the dubious activities to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, and the FCA.



On dealing with the FCA, he noted: “[The regulator] didn’t really understand what we were trying to report… even though the [FCA] have issued lots of advice on clone broking and ghost broking.



“Initially, they kept saying ‘what, you have a breach?’. But I mean [Ellis David] spotted it straight away, that it was a clone broker type scenario.”



He stressed that once the FCA understood what Ellis Davis was trying to report the regulator was “overall pretty good”.



The director concluded that the firm did not receive any customer complaints or an increased volume of phone calls as a result of the clone broker.



But he stressed that he hoped the fraudsters are “prosecuted to the full extent of the law”.



