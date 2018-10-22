Vantage owner, NSM, buys UK motor MGA

The company has bought Xpekt as it seeks to build niche motor business in the UK.

NSM, which owns Vantage Insurance Brokers, has bought Xpekt, a UK motor managing general agent, for an undisclosed sum.

The American company advised that the deal was an important step in its ambition to “build a niche motor underwriting business in the UK, serving a select panel of specialist and community brokers, differentiated by superior service and supported by A-rated underwriting capacity”.

Geof McKernan, NSM’s CEO commented: “We have identified that there is demand in the UK market for a service-led underwriting business focused on niche and specialist motor segments. Xpekt have established a solid reputation in the market, and this acquisition is a key step in our journey.”

Staff

The company also announced that Mark Bacon will be joining Xpekt in the role of managing director. He will assume this role with effect from 22 October, subject to regulatory approval.

Bacon has previously held roles with ERS as active underwriter and Zurich as global head of corporate motor.

McKernan added: “Colin Hart will move to the role of head of underwriting for the Xpekt brand and will support Mark in bringing our strategy to life.”

Since NSM bought Vantage in 2016 the UK broker has made a number of acquisitions including Maybury James and Fresh Insurance.

Following the deal it revealed it had a war chest with which to buy UK brokers.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.