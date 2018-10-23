Video: Exclusive chat with LV's Michael Lawrence ahead of Broker Expo
Lawrence reveals what he believes the customer of the future is going to want from their provider and broker.
LV Broker’s personal lines director Michael Lawrence addresses how customers will want their insurance to look in future. See his insights in our short video ahead of his speaking slot at Broker Expo which takes place at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry on 1 November.
The event will bring together more than 1,000 brokers as well as over 120 exhibitors keen to renew old acquaintances, build new relationships and strike business-enhancing deals.
On the day, you will hear from many industry leaders, including LV, who are the headline sponsors for the event this year.
Expert speakers
Lawrence is set to chair a panel, entitled C-Suites leading world-class customer focus.
He will encourage the speakers to delve into the topics and challenges faced when delivering advice to customers.
In addition, Mike Crane, LV Broker’s managing director will be urging the audience to help build the products of the future to meet the needs of customers.
Watch out for the second video from LV later this week.
Sessions
Other expert panel sessions will discuss M&A activity, commissions, Brexit, digital innovations and how to recruit talent.
The Expo will also feature a VIP zone for speakers, sponsors, CEOs and directors, and celebrity guests.
See the packed agenda in full.
