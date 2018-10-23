Video: Exclusive chat with LV's Michael Lawrence ahead of Broker Expo

Lawrence reveals what he believes the customer of the future is going to want from their provider and broker.

LV Broker’s personal lines director Michael Lawrence addresses how customers will want their insurance to look in future. See his insights in our short video ahead of his speaking slot at Broker Expo which takes place at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry on 1 November.

Expert speakers

Lawrence is set to chair a panel, entitled C-Suites leading world-class customer focus.



He will encourage the speakers to delve into the topics and challenges faced when delivering advice to customers.



In addition, Mike Crane, LV Broker’s managing director will be urging the audience to help build the products of the future to meet the needs of customers.



Sessions

Other expert panel sessions will discuss M&A activity, commissions, Brexit, digital innovations and how to recruit talent.



See the packed agenda in full.



