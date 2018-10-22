Miller buys Alston Gayler and Co

Alston Gayler is an independent London market broker and Miller said the move would enhance its wholesale and specialist broking capability.

Miller has acquired London market insurance and reinsurance broker Alston Gayler for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval but Miller noted in a statement that the move would bolster its offering to clients and strengthen its position as a London wholesale and specialist broking platform.

“AG and Miller are aligned in numerous ways, including our client-focussed approach, values, high level of expertise and strategic vision,” said Greg Collins, CEO of Miller.

“We are extremely excited to announce this development and look forward to delivering increased value to our clients through the alliance of our experienced teams.”

Culture

Robert Alexander, managing director of Alston Gayler commented: “We have been looking for a partner that shares the same culture and the right platform from which we could continue to offer a high quality service to our clients.

“We were thrilled to find such an opportunity with Miller and look forward to joining Miller’s highly talented team and continuing to grow together.

“This acquisition demonstrates Miller’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of client service, broadening the firm’s skill set and continuing its strong growth.”

