Blog: Does your board meet FCA standards?

Gary Dixon, of the Association of Independent Non Executive Directors, highlights why it is time to talk about the independent NED gap.

With the FCA examining corporate governance standards across the City, now is the time for brokers to assess whether their independent non-executive director (iNED) is truly representing the interests of all stakeholders

Make no mistake, the City watchdog is stepping up its focus on the governance standards as demonstrated by the fact that, as of August, it had opened 61 cases related to corporate governance since 1 April, compared with just 15 in the same period a year earlier.

Outside the insurance markets, the statutory sands are already shifting.

Asset managers have been mandated to appoint at least two iNEDs to the executive by late next year to improve standards for consumers. Meanwhile, auditors are facing a Competition & Markets Authority investigation and are under increased pressure to ensure clients’ interests are being looked after from the top down.

It is now a well-defined direction of travel for the FCA and all regulated firms, brokers included, must improve board standards as a matter of priority.

Right time

For brokers it is an opportune time to look at whether the governance structures are demonstrably robust enough should the FCA come calling.

A board effectiveness review will show your executive if there are any areas where it needs to make improvements. It may be advantageous to have an appropriate iNED lead a parallel review so that governance structures are examined from a consumer perspective.

At the very least, being able to show that you have considered whether there is a need for a review – and who it should be done by – shows that the board is listening to regulatory concerns over consumer interests.

The executive should also consider whether they have the right iNED in the post. Working with established boards requires someone who can take an independent view on the company’s strategic direction, monitor its performance, and ensure that it is acting with integrity and accountability to all stakeholders.

In the past, many brokers would have sourced the right candidate from within the insurance industry simply because they were seen to have the relevant experience needed.

Mates?

While it may be attractive to hire old mates for iNED positions, this adds little to the strategic direction of the business. Furthermore, it could raise alarm bells with the regulator and – although the onus is on the executive to ensure the iNED is truly independent – should there be an investigation it will be the iNED themself who is in the firing line.

Take the example of auditor Eric Healey who, having spent 25 years at Grant Thornton, retired in 2009 and took up a couple of boardroom positions.

He sat as chair of the audit committee for the University of Salford, then a Grant Thornton client, and Nichols Plc, at that time an AIM-listed Grant Thornton client. Healey was investigated and fined £200,000 (reduced to £150,000 for early settlement) by the Financial Reporting Council after it emerged he was still being paid by his old firm under a consultancy agreement while sitting on the audit committees. Grant Thornton also received a fine of £4m, again reduced to £3m for early settlement.

Alarm bells should have been ringing at Grant Thornton over this clear conflict of interest. It’s a reminder that all boardroom members – the iNED in particular – should have a clear understanding of each distinct role and its responsibility, as well as the implications of non- compliance.

Structure

Governing boards should be structured so that all other interests, whether financial or otherwise, are disclosed for all directors. Every board meeting should begin by questioning whether there are any changes to these disclosures. In this way, a solid foundation is in place to understand any conflicts.

Brokers are obliged to act in the interests of their clients, ensuring that their voice is heard at boardroom level is central to that.

Driving up professional standards for iNEDS and ensuring that they have the right skills and training to do the job effectively shows that brokers are taking independence seriously. It should not be the FCA which takes retrospective disciplinary action.

Prevention is better than cure.

Gary Dixon is the chair of the Association of Independent Non-Executive Directors.