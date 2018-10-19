FCA issues another clone broker warning

Unicominsurance.net appears to have been taken down.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned the public about dealing with Unicominsurance.net as a cloned firm.

It highlighted on 16 October that the business was not authorised or registered but had been targeting people in the UK.

The regulator noted that a standard tactic was to use the name of a genuine firm and mix in false details.

String of warnings

The FCA stressed that the clone had no association with motor trade specialist Unicom Insurance Services which also trades as Insure my Van Man both of which use .com and .co.uk URLs.

It is the latest in a string of insurance-related warnings issued by the authority this year.

In September the FCA publicised that Minsura Insurance, which claimed to offer motor cover, was a clone of an EEA authorised firm.

Earlier that month the FCA listed an international telephone number and website with a .cc address as among the details to be aware of in a clone of UK Insurance.

UK Insurance is the underwriting entity of Direct Line Group which does not sell directly through the brand.

Facebook

In June the watchdog flagged that scammers were giving out the details of Car Insurance 4 u.

In that case fraudsters were using a mobile number and a Facebook page when contacting people.

However the page was only removed when Insurance Age intervened and contacted Facebook.

And in March, Blue Insurance UK was revealed as posing as a regulated entity using a .uk website and a gmail account.

