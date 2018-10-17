Brokerbility and BHIB group lauds “best ever year”

Profit and turnover rise in 2018.

Brokerbility Holdings, the parent company for the Brokerbility network and Leicester-headquartered broker BHIB, has reported profit after tax of £1.35m up 4% on 2017.

The figures to 31 May 2018 showed that turnover was up by 5% to £11.26m and Ebitda was also 8% ahead at £2.88m.

In a filing at Companies House the directors reported that the period had been its “best ever year” as well as it “most interesting … and possibly the most challenging to date”.

Targets

Executive chairman Ashwin Mistry told Insurance Age that the success in BHIB had been driven by focusing on segmented areas leading to growth across all targeted lines and increasing efficiency.

It has moved to withdraw from the aggregator space and unconnected personal lines focusing instead on having all routes to market open including wholesale, affinities, partnerships and B2C.

He highlighted that the move into affinities had only impacted on two-thirds of the financial year and predicted: “We will have a significant gear-shift in next year’s results.”

Efficiency

In the drive for efficiency it has worked towards taking on Applied Epic which Mistry said would be launched next June.

A-Plan has also selected Epic as its software solution but Mistry noted BHIB will be the first full commercial broker on the platform in the UK.

“The year after that the full benefits of it will also kick in which will impact the top line again.

Adding: “The next two years looks pretty bright for us.”

Members

Along with general and wholesale business growth and investments in partnerships and digital the organisation has kept headcount steady at 139.

A separate filing showed that BHIB alone achieved £7.53m of turnover, a 9% uplift, along with Ebitda growth of 44% to £1.7m.

However, Mistry warned that it was too simplistic to subtract the respective turnover and profitability figures to calculate the network’s performance.

“We are not oblivious to the fact that the network side has seen a number of exits by brokers,” he accepted.

From a peak of 40 members in years gone by Brokerbility dipped to 26 in the year.

“Brokerbility will show its full force next year when we refresh the proposition and we will be back with a vengeance,” Mistry promised.

Best

It added a 27th member outside of the financial period and has committed to taking on new members.

“There will be a couple more announcements in early January,” Mistry confirmed.

Bringing the figures up to date he stated that the most recent quarter had been the “best in the last three years”.

Concluding: “That gives you sight of where we are going.

“We are on good trajectory to comfortably beat last year’s numbers for topline and Ebitda.”

