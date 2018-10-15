Biba reveals 2019 conference theme

Leading the Way to be the theme as exhibition returns to Manchester Central.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has unveiled that the theme for its 2019 conference and exhibition will be Leading the Way.

The conference will be returning to Manchester Central on 15 and 16 May.

The trade body noted that the theme reflected the “state of change we are all operating under”, including Brexit, the pace of technological advancements, changing customer needs and risk as well as evolving regulation and legislation.

Biba added that this follows on from its focus on innovation at the 2018 conference, explaining that in 2019 the trade body will continue showcasing the application of technology to lead the way in resolving common challenges identified by brokers.

According to Biba, plans are underway to develop a new hackathon broker focused challenge for 2019, following on from the 2018 hackathon which saw eight teams compete to create broker solutions in six hours.

Passion

Steve White, Biba chief executive officer, commented: “We were delighted with how the innovation theme went down with brokers, sponsors and exhibitors this year and we wanted a means of continuing that passion. Leading the Way draws on much of what Biba does for our members.

“We promote insurance brokers as the leading way for customers to obtain professional advice; our sector needs to take a lead in the application of InsurTech; and we must continue to ensure that UK insurance PLC is leading the way in the world financial markets.

“I’m excited to see our 2019 event bring all of that, and more, together under one theme.”

Biba noted that exhibition space will go on sale on 15 October and that the full programme will be announced in 2019.

