Hear from Kevin Keegan at the Broker Expo on 1 November

Former England player and manager Kevin Keegan will be at The Broker Expo on 1 November to share his thoughts with brokers on team building and management as well as the business-useful lessons he has learned from his career in football.

Keegan will be speaking in the business zone at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry at 12.50 and will also be available beforehand for photos and to sign memorabilia.

Motivation

Keegan told Insurance Age that he was looking forward to coming back to Coventry having had trials at the club in his youth.

“I lived nearby in Nuneaton for six weeks as a sixteen year old,” he remembered.

He revealed that he will be telling the audience about the people who changed his life and how they did it: “The ones who can motivate you and take you up to places you didn’t know you could go, Bill Shankly would be an example from me.”

Management

Keegan will also be giving management insights from his time leading Newcastle, Fulham, Manchester City and England.

“A lot of people will be managing teams so I’ll be talking about how to get the best out of each individual and how to encourage them to give their best all the time,” he noted.

“Insurance like football is a competitive market.”

Q&A

And as well as looking back on a playing career that spanned Scunthorpe, Liverpool, Hamburg, Southampton, Newcastle and England he will be opening up the floor to a question and answer session.

“It is important because some people want to know about one specific thing and the questions are informative – people will get to know what they really want to know.”

Broker Expo is a key part of the insurance calendar bringing together over 1,000 brokers and more than 120 exhibitors keen to renew old acquaintances, build new relationships and strike business-enhancing deals.

Revamped

The revamped event now also comes with new zones focused on schemes, specialist lines and InsurTech as well as 25 C-suite speakers on business-useful topics.

Across panel sessions, discussions and speakers the experts will cover issues including M&A activity, commissions, Brexit, digital innovations and how to recruit talent.

