GRP poised to buy Risk Alliance

It is understood Global Risk Partners swept in after negotiations between the Yorkshire-based broker and Broker Network broke down.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) is set to buy broker Risk Alliance for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to sources a deal is due to go through this month with GRP buying the business which is headquartered in Yorkshire.

Talks

It is believed that Risk Alliance was originally in talks with Broker Network but, following the breakdown of those discussions, GRP stepped in.

A GRP spokesperson said: “GRP does not comment on market rumour or speculation.”

The buy represents GRP’s eleventh deal this year and 35th in total. Most recently it acquired U-Sure, a Cwmbran-based property specialist, in September.

Earlier this month GRP-owned County Group also bought Rahon Insurance, County’s second purchase since it was bought by Global Risk Partners (GRP) in January this year and follows its deal to buy a majority stake in Guardian Insurance Brokers in July.

Broker Network declined to comment.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.