Premium Credit reviewing Gefion position

Premium Credit is still writing recourse and non-recourse policies to sit with Denmark-based Gefion Insurance’s products but currently has the provider under “active review”, CEO Tom Woolgrove has told Insurance Age.

Earlier today (5 October) Insurance Age revealed that Close Brothers Premium Finance was ending non-recourse policies for Gefion and Gefion-backed managing general agents’ (MGA) offerings on 1 November.

It will still take on recourse policies but in the event of an agreement cancellation any outstanding debt will be the broker’s financial responsibility.

Close Brothers indicated in a letter to brokers that the move was due to the volume of business coming in.

Woolgrove stated that Premium Credit was also monitoring the volumes being written. “We do have an internal exposure limit to unrated insurers and Gefion is clearly one of those,” he noted.

He explained that a lot of business had flowed to Gefion after the demise of Alpha and Enterprise and that the insurer was already being reviewed quarterly.

“Each of us will have our own internal exposure limits as part of our risk framework and will manage that proactively.”

Adding: “Unrated insurers have a higher risk and we do have an exposure limit that we manage within and that is under review as we speak today.”

Meanwhile, Premfina managing director Mark Foley detailed that his firm did not currently have a “massive” exposure to Gefion.

“We constantly keep our insurers under review and we review the brokers as they come on board with regards to the level of insurance they put through any insurers,” he detailed.

Like Premium Credit it is still offering recourse and non-recourse premium finance options to brokers but repeated that none were currently putting through large volumes.

“We keep a closer eye on the offshore insurers than we do with A rated but there is an audit process in place for all of our insurer base,” Foley maintained.

MGA Pukka is one provider of Gefion-backed policies affected by the change.

CEO Sam White said she was not “overly concerned” about the decision and said the MGA was working with its brokers to find a solution with Close Brothers the only premium finance provider to have made the move.

“They [Close Brothers] have just reached their internal credit limit,” she explained.

White added that the larger brokers she trades with generally manage their own debt collection.

“I think it is a temporary thing and down to how much Gefion has grown,” she concluded.

“They are bigger and are really stable now from a market perspective.

“I hope in three to six months they [Close Brothers] will open up to do more non-recourse stuff again.”

