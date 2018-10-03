PIB’s purchase prices revealed

Consolidator moved into Ebitdae profit in 2017.

PIB Group delivered Ebitdae of £4m for the year ended 31 December 2017, according to a filing at Companies House.

The profitable figure reversed the £2.5m loss of 2016 which actually covered 13 months due to changes in the reporting timing.

For 2017 turnover soared to £59.7m (2016: £15m) as the consolidator continued its buying spree. Headcount also rose dramatically from 343 to 710.

However the bottom line remained in the red with a loss after tax of £12.3m (2016: £8.1m).

Progress

Brendan McManus, chief executive of PIB told Insurance Age: “PIB Group has a relatively short history having only launched in April 2016 with the acquisitions of Cooke & Mason and Fish.

“Since then we have completed another 16 acquisitions which are only partially reflected in the 2017 PIB Group financials, if at all.”

McManus stressed that the business today looks vastly different from the results in last year’s accounts.

He concluded: “We and our investors are delighted with the progress made in the past two years from both an operational and financial perspective, and continue to feel excited about the opportunities we see in the market to help strengthen our position further.”

Acquisitions

The document also revealed the prices of many of the acquisitions.

The business spent £75m across DE Ford, Franklands, Morton Michel, aQmen and Citynet.

DE Ford cost £21.5m with the majority (£18.3m) paid in cash and the remainder consisting of the issue of shares and a contingent consideration.

On 10 July 2017, PIB bought PJF Holdings – owner of Franklands Insurance & Risk Management – for £6.9m via £5.4m in cash and the remainder being a contingent consideration.

And Croydon-based childcare specialist Morton Michel, purchased on 31 August 2017, was a pure cash deal coming in at £9.8m.

Consideration

The smallest and largest deals came towards the end of 2017.

The “total consideration” for MGA aQmen was £5.7m whereas for Lloyd’s broker Citynet it was £31.2m.

All the deals followed on from those in 2016 when PIB spent even more.

First

Analysis of historical filings shows that out of a total £121m that year, some £24.6m was spent on its first purchase Fish.

This was followed up with Cooke & Mason in April 2016 for £21.4m. After a string of takeovers the year ended with two deals in December, for Thistle Insurance Services (£43.6m) and TFP Schemes (£14m).

PIB has since bought the likes of Lorica and Wilby this year, however with the latest filing covering only up to the end of 2017 the figures for these deals are yet to be revealed.

