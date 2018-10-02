Deal for Abbey owners Prestige completes with Capital Z taking 65% share

Former LV boss Phil Bunker will chair the board as George Storey retires.

US-based private equity firm Capital Z has completed the deal to take a 65% stake in Prestige Insurance Holdings, the owner of Abbey Insurance in Northern Ireland.

It also revealed that company founder George Storey will retire but remain on the board as a non-executive.

Former LV Broker-boss Phil Bunker has joined the Belfast-based business replacing Storey as chairman.

The company will stay under the existing leadership of group CEO Trevor Shaw and group chief financial officer Paul Hanna.

Bunker commented: “I know this business well and have great respect for what George, Trevor, Paul and their teams have accomplished.

“I am excited by its prospects and look forward to building a close working relationship with the management team and Capital Z.”

Partners

Shaw said: “They [Capital Z] are long term partners who bring a great deal of knowledge of our sector, along with funds for acquisitions and growth.

“This is a very positive move for our staff, customers and insurance suppliers.”

The deal has been approved by both the Financial Conduct Authority and the Central Bank of Ireland.

Storey added: “I am incredibly proud to have built a business over 45 years which has attracted such high quality investment from an investor which sees its strength and potential.

“I am confident to leave the group in the hands of a very capable management team and excellent staff.”

