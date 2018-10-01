The Headline Makers - October 2018

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

The top 5 most read

The hottest stories from September on www.insuranceage.co.uk

Marsh & McLennan buys JLT in $5.6bn deal

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) has agreed to buy Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group for $5.6bn (£4.3bn) in cash in a deal expected to close in spring 2019. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3601686

Brokers see opportunity in MMC’s JLT takeover

Brokers will be eyeing up the talented staff at JLT following the takeover by MMC, according to insurance specialists. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3602081

MMC confirms up to 3,750 jobs in danger from JLT takeover

Up to 3,750 people could be at risk of redundancy following MMC’s purchase of JLT. MMC stated that there will be “some duplication” between the two businesses, particularly in functional support areas. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3603921

Ardonagh buys Swinton for £165m

Towergate and Autonet owner Ardonagh has agreed to buy Swinton from Covéa for £165m funded from existing finance and “cash from monetising certain Swinton assets”. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3616536

Premium Credit explains taking system offline

Premium Credit took its systems down on 16 September after a cyber incident in order to protect the business and its broker partners, chief executive Tom Woolgrove told Insurance Age. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3604216

Looking after vulnerable customers

InsureTrek18 raised over £100,000 for dementia research and the Alzheimer’s Society by completing a sponsored three-day 60 kilometre epic tour of the Mont Blanc massif.

The trek across France, Switzerland and Italy was led by Simon Cooter, commercial lines & high net worth director at Covéa Insurance, and involved 25 UK insurance executives and our very own editor Siân Barton.

The proceeds from the charity expedition will be used to fund research into dementia with Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The group set out from Chamonix in France on 17 September racking up 11.9 miles under the hot sun en route to Fouly, Switzerland. Day two involved another 11.5 miles up and down rocky paths as the trekkers reached Champex du Lac. The final day saw the trekkers face their most gruelling climb and encounter narrow pathways with steep drops – some so narrow the trekkers had to grip chains on the mountain to avoid slipping into the abyss below and make it to the finishing post at Col de la Forclaz.

Cooter told Insurance Age: “It’s been the most uplifting experience, not just because we reached altitudes over 2,500 metres. For me it showed how much good our industry can achieve when we work together for a common cause.”

To get involved contact editor

Soundbites

“If opportunities come up in some of the other segments that aren’t distracted by what Janice [Deakin] will be doing, we will of course be alive to the opportunities, but don’t expect to see us grabbing lots of headlines next year. We’ll try and hide under a bush somewhere and enjoy what we’ve got.”

Ardonagh Group CEO David Ross declares a pause on buying in the retail sector after the Swinton takeover

www.insuranceage.co.uk/3617146

“There was an overall InsurTech hype about five years ago. But I don’t think it’s a technology problem, it’s a product problem that technology can help solve … We need more competition and more digital people, such as Amazon, to come into the market from the outside. It makes us try harder and as an industry we could do better.”

Simply Business group chief executive officer Jason Stockwood addresses delegates at the Insurance 3.0 conference

www.insuranceage.co.uk/3607616

“Some MGAs are losing their paper and we want to be able to take advantage of it having behaved responsibly through the soft market.”

Charles Manchester, chief executive of Manchester Underwriting Management, looks to the future after the business sold MGB Insurance Brokers to U.S. Risk Insurance Group

www.insuranceage.co.uk/3578101