Editor's letter October 2018

Awards, summits and some headline grabbers hit the broking world

It is fair to say September was a busy and dynamic month.

We had the UK Broker Awards and it was a joy to celebrate the success of the industry and see just how far brokers have come in the 12 months since we last met up for the awards.

This was swiftly followed by the InsureTrek18. I was lucky to take part in the trek which was organised by Covéa’s Simon Cooter and Insurance United Against Dementia. It was tough and gruelling but the camaraderie of the group got us all over those hills and we raised over £100,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society. A huge thank you my fellow trekkers and to all who supported us.

The past weeks just go to show just how fast-moving the sector is and has highlighted the energy and drive of all in the market

Then we were swept up into the Broker Summit.

But the busyness of the Age team had nothing on the news this month. Some of the biggest stories of the year broke in quick succession. We’ve delved into the $5.6bn March/JLT deal. Don’t miss it.

Two more huge stories came in just as we were on press. The £165m Swinton buy by Ardonagh and the news that the FCA is set to investigate dual pricing. Another pair of stories with massive implications for the broker market.

I hope to see this dynamism continue as we move into winter and look forward to what the next month brings!