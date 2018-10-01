Broker optimism rebounds

Sector bucks the trend in wider financial services market.

Broker business optimism has swung back into positive territory according to the latest Financial Services Survey by CBI/PwC for the third quarter of 2018.

The research found that a net 3% more brokers were positive than negative about the overall business situation in the sector.

While the figure indicates a very slim majority it marked a significant reversal from the negativity of three months ago when 25% more brokers were downbeat than upbeat.

Surge

The volume of business being traded by respondents delivered an even bigger positive surge with a balance of 48% declaring it was above normal and a net 55% predicted the trend would stay positive in the next three months.

The participants were similarly cheery about profitability.

Some 51% more brokers declared that the trend had moved in the right direction over the past three months than said they had seen a decline. And exactly the same percentage said they were looking forward to another three months of progress.

The main drivers for expected growth were ranked as acquiring new customers, cross selling to existing customers and launching new products or services. All the figures rose compared to the second quarter.

Contrast

The findings were in stark contrast to those delivered by the wider financial services industry.

Overall it reported a sharp drop in optimism, muted growth for the past three months and an expectation that the next three would be flat.

Rain Newton-Smith, chief economist at the CBI said: “While it’s good to see that demand for financial services is holding up, with business volumes edging higher last quarter, it’s simply impossible to ignore the dangerous signs of strain on the sector arising from the combined challenges of a subdued economy, Brexit, regulation and rapid advances in technology.

“For the sector to continue to be one of the UK’s most attractive economic assets, it is fundamental that a Withdrawal Agreement with the EU is agreed.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.