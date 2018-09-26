Biba expands political team with new role

Martin Bridges becomes corporate affairs manager with Shaune Worrall recruited as technical services manager.

The British Insurance Broker’s Association (Biba) has made Martin Bridges its first corporate affairs manager.

Bridges, who joined Biba in July 2014 as technical services manager, has taken up the newly created position.

He will report to executive director Graeme Trudgill and has been tasked with being the “go-to person” on Biba manifesto issues.

He will also build and manage the organisation’s responses to consultations relevant to brokers.

Recruit

Shaune Worrall, formerly chair of the trade body’s property committee, has been recruited as Bridges’ successor.

He most recently launched insurance services for Harrods at Genavco Insurance and Biba listed that his commercial and technical knowledge goes across multiple broker models from bespoke to volume e-traded in organisations including Aon, Towergate and Volvo.

Trudgill commented: “These are key appointments for Biba.

“More and more we are faced with calls for input from the regulator and government and Martin’s expertise will be invaluable in ensuring members’ opinions count.”

Adding: “We are delighted to welcome Shaune on-board. He brings a wealth of experience and knows many of our members already and will certainly hit the ground running helping brokers and managing some of our technical projects.”

