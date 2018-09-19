Premium Credit explains taking system offline

Services still not fully restored after company suffered cyber incident on Sunday.

Premium Credit is starting to restore its systems for brokers after a cyber incident on Sunday interrupted services, chief executive Tom Woolgrove has told Insurance Age.

“As of this morning we are starting to bring our broker systems back online,” he said.

“We are doing that in a considered way to make sure there is no risk our brokers and no potential for harm because of the nature of the cyber incident.”

Woolgrove explained that an automatic system had alerted the business to the issue.

“We were notified that we were under a cyber incident and it was a pro-active decision that we took to take our systems down in order to protect ourselves and our brokers.”

He also stressed: “We are very confident that there has been no data breach and that customer data remains safe and secure.”

Communication

Brokers and customers have taken to Twitter to complain about the ongoing situation.

Woolgrove detailed that the company had been communicating with brokers on a “very regular basis” and listed: “It has been three if not four communications a day to our brokers to keep them informed throughout by email, social media and direct phone calls from their managers.”

In addition he stated Premium Credit had been fielding customer enquiries in its contact centre.

“The message we are giving brokers is that as our systems come back online we will make sure that customers are not detrimented.

“That means we will ensure there are no penalty payments if payments have not been received and we will not be cancelling agreements.”

Timeline

Asked whether customers who were caught needing to renew policies with an insurer during the period would be left unsupported Woolgrove responded that under the terms of credit with brokers it “should be totally taken care of”.

However he confirmed that there was no definitive time for when all systems would be back online.

“It is a considered process but as of this morning we are starting to restore all our systems and are doing that in a controlled way.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.