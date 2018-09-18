Marsh & McLennan buys JLT in $5.6bn deal

Deal expected to close in spring 2019.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) has agreed to buy Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (JLT) for $5.6bn (£4.3bn) in cash.

The deal will be funded by MMC’s existing cash and debt financing.

The takeover has been approved by the board of directors for both businesses.

MMC confirmed that the acquisition will go through a scheme of arrangement in the UK courts and is expected to close in spring 2019.

It will need regulatory and shareholder approval however the holders of some 40.5% of JLT’s equity have already signed up.

Cash

Shareholders will get £19.15 per share in cash, a 33.7% uplift on yesterday’s (17 September) closing share price.

MMC has calculated that there will be one-off integration costs of $375m but said it anticipated “cost synergies” of $250m over the next three years.

After the buyout goes through Dominic Burke, group chief executive of JLT, will join MMC as vice chairman and serve as a member of MMC’s executive committee.

Value

Dan Glaser, president and chief executive officer of MMC commented: “The acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson creates a compelling value proposition for our clients, our colleagues and our shareholders.

“The complementary fit between our companies creates a platform to deliver exceptional service to clients and opportunities for our colleagues.”

He added: “On a personal level, I have come to know, and respect, Dominic Burke and his management team from my time both at MMC and as an underwriter. I am confident that with the addition of the talented colleagues of JLT, Marsh & McLennan will be an even stronger and more dynamic company.”

Proud

Burke stated: “I am enormously proud of what JLT has achieved, founded on our people, our culture and our unwavering commitment to our clients.

“MMC is, and always has been, one of our most respected competitors and I believe that, combined, we will create a group that will truly stand as a beacon for our industry.”

