Catch up with the Top 50 personal lines brokers for 2018

  • Insurance Age staff
Insurance Age’s supplement published with September edition.

Analysis of the Top 50 brokers in personal lines for 2018 has revealed growth throughout the sector across gross written premium, income and productivity.

However, the State of the market analysis shows that once again the number of people working in the sector has declined.

Read it in full for all the details on the top performers, organic growth, the effect of consolidation on the market and the impact of the Ogden discount rate change.

Listings
The supplement has the traditional listings in bandings of GWP from Hastings with north of £1bn to those who control under £10m.

As well as the details on each firm Ross Barrington, managing director of Markerstudy Retail & Affinity, shares his thoughts on the growing insurance opportunities for brokers.

Check out the supplement in full.

Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines

