Livingbridge buys into Equipsme

Healthcare MGA secures £2m of funding.

Private equity firm Livingbridge has taken a stake in SME health insurance provider Equipsme, Insurance Age can reveal.

The start-up managing general agent was launched earlier this year by former Axa head of global SME initiatives Matthew Reed with a target of selling products to 30,000 SMEs within two years.

The latest £2m of additional capital funding came from a funding round led by Livingbridge which also backed a management buyout of Coversure this March.

Equipsme, which works with Axa PPP, confirmed that it will use the financial injection to scale up its distribution highlighting its focus on the 95% of companies which do not offer private medical insurance.

Vision

Andrew Garside of Livingbridge, commented: “Matthew and his team have a clear vision to help smaller and mid-sized UK businesses protect their teams – and they have the proposition and the expertise to achieve that vision.

“It’s a great idea supported by a well-thought out product and the scalability to fill the huge gap that exists in the market. We are delighted to support them on their journey.”

Reed, managing director at Equipsme, added: “The response we’ve received over the past six months has been nothing short of incredible.

“We’ve far exceeded the number of retail distribution partners originally anticipated, and with brokers constantly knocking on our door to buy cover for their own teams as well as make it available to their clients.”

Confidence

He concluded: “This injection of capital is a demonstration of confidence from our investors, not only in the strength of our product but in the potential it has to help protect the health of UK businesses. It gives us the impetus we need to accelerate our growth plans, both through our existing distribution partners and alternative channels.”

