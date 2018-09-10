CII launches Society of Insurance Broking

Broking faculty is the first to make the switch.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched the Society of Insurance Broking (SIB) as the first of its dedicated Societies, Insurance Age can reveal.

The organisation had previously committed to making the change and said the delivery was part of its manifesto commitment to become a more relevant and diverse professional body.

According to the CII, the objective of transitioning its faculty of insurance brokers into a Society is “to create a dedicated professional body for those working in the insurance broking sector, offering an enhanced member experience to better engage with those in the sector”.

Objectives

It detailed that SIB’s core objectives were to raise professional standards through a focus on professional ethics and culture, good practice guidance, thought leadership and a dedicated programme of continuing professional development.

Liz Foster of Ingram, Hawkins & Nock has been appointed as non-executive managing director with Kevin Hancock of Yutree Insurance taking up the chair role.

Joining them on the board are:

Paul Anscombe, Seventeen Group;

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark;

Mark Crawford, Aon;

Simon Keenan, Griffiths and Armour;

Stephen Lark, Aston Lark;

David McCallum, Brokerbility;

Barry O’Neill, Home and Legacy Insurance Services;

Steve White, British Insurance Brokers’ Association;

James York, Worry+Peace.

Societies dedicated to other insurance sectors including claims and underwriting will also be launched over the coming months.

Value

Foster commented: “This is an exciting development in the evolution of the insurance broking sector and gives us the opportunity to address key issues to help ensure improved consumer outcomes and trust by demonstrating the value of the service we provide.”

Mark Hutchinson, societies and member marketing director for CII, added: “There are many people that work in insurance broking that don’t currently see the relevance of CII qualifications and membership to their role; by launching this dedicated Society we want to reach out to them and show them the value and relevance of engaging with the dedicated professional body for their sector.”

