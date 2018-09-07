Saffron posts results for year to Broker Network takeover

Turnover and profit drop at the broker.

Saffron Insurance Services has posted a 4% drop in turnover for the year ended 31 December 2017.

The decline to £6.83m had a knock on effect for operating and post-tax profit.

The latter fell from £1.15m in 2016 to £224,755 last year.

Organic

In a filing at Companies House the directors reported that the decrease in turnover was due to “difficult market conditions”.

The statement continued: “The directors consider that the company is well placed to take advantage of further opportunities to grow the business with a focus on organic activities (retention, lead generation and cross/up sell opportunities) and acquisitions.”

During the period the average monthly number of employees grew from 109 to 125.

Broker Network

The figures cover the run up to the sale of Saffron to Broker Network which went through this January making it at the time the network’s fourth “regional powerhouse”.

Since that deal Saffron has gone on to buy Bedfordshire-based broker Grove Financial Management and Hertford-based Continuum Insurance Brokers in March this year.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.