Broker Network snaps up Lockyers

Commercial broker brings £5m of GWP and was already a network member.

Broker Network Partners has added Yorkshire-based Lockyers to its growing portfolio.

The commercial lines focused business controls over £5m of gross written premium employing 17 people.

The firm, established in 1981, was already a Broker Network member. It will continue to work out of Wakefield and the management staying with the company.

Lockyers CEO, Jon Newall commented: “I see this move to join BN Partners as the next exciting step in our development.

“Whilst our commitment to providing personal service will not change we will be looking for areas that we can progress to support our growing client base.”

Supporter

Des O’Connor, Broker Network’s chief commercial officer, said: “Jon has been a strong supporter of the network for a number of years and I’m delighted to welcome him to the family.

“It’s fantastic that he had the confidence in us to support him on the next stage of his business’s lifecycle.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.