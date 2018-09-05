Myth or Reality? The big bad world of big data

Tony Tarquini of Pegasystems shares his view on how AI is changing insurance as well as the opportunities and potential pitfalls for brokers.

In July this year, the new Financial Conduct Authority chairman Charles Randell rightly rattled a few brokers’ cages by raising the prospect of new regulations for insurers and other financial services firms using big data and artificial intelligence (AI).

It should be no surprise that the insurance sector is ramping up the use of this technology, however they should also be ready to rethink the fundamentals of AI so that their customers are not left vulnerable to another scandal reminiscent to that of Cambridge Analytica.

Insights

AI is changing insurance and brokers can now turn data into insights to drive profitable growth.

Today, this technology is allowing insurers to mine their existing data, and also extrapolate from publicly available sources such as social media to better understand and respond to the needs of their customers.

Despite scaremongering about the dangers of AI and machine learning in the financial sector, it is important people recognise that the use of data by financial services companies can be very beneficial, with positive aspects including the use of telematics to lower insurance premiums.

Considerations

However, there are a few crucial elements that require careful consideration when implementing AI.

Talent and infrastructure are critical success factors for AI deployment as AI needs new skills and computing environments.

The use of quality data is most important, as it always makes AI more accurate. While you can start with small data and still have some quite staggering results, the bigger the data the better the algorithms work, on the whole.

When using AI, the most important aspect is that insurers must be able to utilise what’s called transparent AI, whereby the AI is required to explain its decisions and how it reached them.

Regulated

After all, in a regulated environment, brokers need to be able to validate and explain how they have generated a specific outcome.

They must know exactly how they are using data to make decisions or predictions. Unfortunately, some are using the opposite, opaque AI, which makes being held to account almost impossible to do.

Big data is key to the future of industry so long as it is used ethically and applied to improve the customer relationship.

Like a lot of regulation, responsible companies have been doing it the right way all along, but inevitably there are others who cut corners and costs, or just don’t understand or care that what they are doing.

There are now sufficient examples of where AI can go horribly wrong which should serve as a lesson to insurers to jerk them into action.

Implications

Mistaken orders on Amazon Alexa, the Microsoft Tay chatbot that quickly turned into a racist, sex-crazed neo-Nazi, and Google Home devices becoming abusive, all illustrate the potential pitfalls of opaque closed loop AI technology gone wrong and highlight the ethical implications behind its use.

These fears also extend into the insurance industry, so regulators should be defining some of the ethical and moral parameters they would expect from AI deployment in insurance, for example, refusal of motor or health insurance.

It is important from both a regulatory as well as ethical perspective to actively appoint professionals who can evaluate the meaning of AI, within the context of the insurance industry, and how companies will be using it.

Decisions

They also need to employ AI that can be more easily inspected and adapted; transparent AI practices will improve insurers’ sight and control of decision-making processes, just as they do with the decisions of their staff.

This will help guard against AI going wrong and ensure that brokers can accurately calculate risk and pass on these benefits to their customers.

Tony Tarquini, European insurance director, Pegasystems