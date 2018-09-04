Editor's letter - September 2018

Back to work: The summer might be over, but the insurance world never stops

After a very long, very hot summer it is back to school for the kids and back to the grindstone for the workers.

As you know, insurance never stops and, while we missed an issue of the magazine as per the summer tradition, the team was kept busy.

Brokers have been told for years that direct writers have [personal lines] sewn-up but… there are many routes to success for intermediaries

Ida Axling tackled the Chartered Insurance Institute and investigated just what brokers get out of achieving Chartered status following the organisation’s announcement that it is reviewing its Chartered proposition. What’s in it for brokers?

Emmanuel Kenning hosted a roundtable focusing on starting up as a new broker and also travelled east, to Norwich, to find out how broking is faring in our latest regional review. The picture is buoyant.

We also see positives when it comes to the personal lines broker market. Brokers have been told for years that direct writers have this area sewn-up but as we learn in the article there are many routes to success for intermediaries.

Finally, we’ve picked out Bollington’s tweet about CEO Chris Patterson doing the InsureTrek later this month. We’re keen to point out that a whole bunch of generous souls from the insurance world (too many to list) are taking part so if you wish to sponsor the collective effort you can do so here: www.justgiving.com/companyteams/Insuretrek18