Regional review: Norwich

Cutting the mustard: Known for its association with a fiery condiment, Delia and it’s historical insurance connections, Norwich is growing and, as the city’s brokers tell Insurance Age, the future is bright

The transport links to Norwich from the rest of the UK are not the greatest. But on arrival visitors will find a picturesque and growing city which, along with its green spaces, cathedral and other historic buildings, has a skyline busy with scaffolding and cranes.

“Construction is booming in Norwich,” confirms Chris Gibbs, managing director of Alan Boswell Group.

The chartered firm is nudging towards £100m of gross written premium across its commercial, landlords and personal lines business. Its 350 staff, including the financial services division, are located in eight offices around the region.

Upwards path

“Norwich is relatively sheltered compared to the mainstream manufacturing parts of the country,” Gibbs says, flagging the city as being predominantly agricultural and services led. In his view it has been on a steady upwards path since the 2008 recession.

Farmers have been finding it tough, according to Gibbs, but there is “plenty going on”. As for the city centre he highlights: “Most of the shops are occupied, there are new restaurants opening up all the time.”

Formed in 1982, Boswell will be well known to anyone who watches Championship football. As a sponsor and insurance adviser to Norwich City FC its brand is prominent at the Canaries’ stadium in Carrow Road.

The broker has remained steadfastly independent despite enquiries from consolidators. The founder, Alan Boswell, still works with clients, some of whom have been with the broker since the start. Leaving football aside, the business’ approach to standing out includes a risk management offering and a claims team.

“We are not about sell it cheap. It is all about relationships at the end of the day,” Gibbs describes. “In the small business community everyone knows everyone and they go on recommendation.”

He sums up the ethos as being personal with a long-term approach and delivering good advice at competitive premiums.

Retention rates are in the high nineties and Gibbs is confident of further growth. The business bought S-Tech in 2016 but is more known for its organic approach to expansion. “If we keep building on what we have got and people are with us because we are providing a good service then we will grow.”

Growing from the other end of the scale is Inlet. Chief executive officer Louise Birritteri founded the insurance provider for the sharing economy in 2016 and it started trading at the end of 2017. “There was an obvious gap in the market for the sharing economy,” Birritteri claims. Her business, which has begun by targeting landlords and people renting out accommodation or parking spaces, is split into three strands: wholesaling add-ons to brokers, working with sharing economy platforms, and its own website.

Birritteri is aware that Inlet is just at “the beginning of its journey”. The direct website is up and running with customers coming in, it is in “open conversations” with 20 brokers and is poised to go live with sharing providers.

Her previous role was head of pricing at the likes of Co-op, Sainsbury’s and for personal lines at Gallagher. Naturally the company, which includes four other people, is targeting clients far beyond just Norwich. Setting up in the city was a function of where she lives.

Talent spotting

Other interviewees label the local talent pool as “shrinking” and say it is “difficult” recruiting technical and experienced people.

Birritteri’s viewpoint is somewhat different: “There is a really good community of insurance people in this region to look for resources when recruiting the team,” she maintains. She also highlights the not for profit Norwich Sharing City campaign which aims for Norwich to be the UK leader in the sharing economy by 2020.

“It effectively helps build collaboration through the city and growth through businesses,” she details praising the work of the council and numerous others involved.

As such she believes the area is forward looking: “There are lots of different organisations around Norfolk that are part of the sharing economy.”

Another insurance individual involved with local organisations is Steve Davidson, head of Marsh’s Norwich office and chair of the financial industry group fignorwich.

The group promotes and develops the financial and related professional services cluster locally.

Davidson is also quick to praise the work of local councils and is hugely upbeat about the region.

Vibrant economy

“It is a very vibrant local economy,” he expounds. “The Norwich growth agenda is a strong one. People are moving here from other areas and houses are being built. I believe it is really well positioned for the future.”

Marsh employs 1,000 people in Norwich servicing London Market business, UK offices and branches around the globe. The skills include accounting and risk management, as well as placement activity covering specialty divisions such as aviation, energy, financial institutions, marine and cargo.

Davidson has been in Norwich since 1989 and explains that fignorwich has an agenda of bringing skills to the fore. It has worked with schools to nurture talent – Marsh itself has taken on apprentices – and is now working with Norwich-based University of East Anglia (UEA).

“Lots of people go to UEA, love the area and want to stay. We want to be able to give them jobs otherwise they go elsewhere.”

While he pinpoints UEA as source of talent for the region there is another string to his argument. Other Insurance Age regional reviews have found close relationships with higher educational establishments. Cutting-edge businesses have spun out of seats of learning leading to commercial opportunities for brokers. Brokers in Norwich see less evidence of this.

Davidson admits that UEA used to be “a little bit detached” but argues they are now reaching out and that start-ups are becoming part of the picture. “It is in the early days,” he accepts pinpointing life sciences research as a growing area. “The signs are there and there are capital groups sniffing about,” he insists.

Continued growth

Marsh opened its office in Norwich in 1974 and, while Davidson reports there have been “swings and roundabouts” over the years, he is just as positive about the broker as he is about Norwich.

“We continue to grow,” he underlines. “The strategy is to continue to build upon Norwich as a hub for Marsh in the future.” The branch has received approval for major investment in its infrastructure and is aiming to start building in the first quarter of 2019.

Towergate recently moved its local businesses into one building in Norwich. After waves of acquisitions it owned Waveney Insurance Brokers, Smith & Pinching as well as Towergate Great Yarmouth. Matthew Wiles, North Anglia area director, says the move to one open plan office has built up a better culture in the business. There are 40 staff looking after £24m of premium across commercial lines. While a general broker it also has an offshore energy specialism through Waveney and, like Alan Boswell, employs a claims team, which Wiles characterises as “worth its weight in gold”.

Years ago Towergate’s master plan was to move certain SME business to Manchester. However Wiles, who also runs the office in Kings Lynn, notes that the East region was last in line to make the move and a change in strategy meant it never fully happened.

Dealing locally

“We enjoy looking after the small and larger cases,” he details. “People want to deal with people who are local.”

Like other participants he believes that the Norwich economy does not “peak and trough” as much as elsewhere in the country and the business has not seen many liquidations among clients in recent years. “We are benefitting well from our clients growing,” he counters adding: “We are very active trying to speak to new people.”

As well as new start-up opportunities he details that the branch works hard to maintain relationships with existing clients and engage with them regularly to support “great” retention rates. Staff are tasked with being knowledgeable trusted advisers supplying risk management and the right cover rather than a salesperson who puts price above anything else.

For instance: “Agriculture is a very specialist area with all the risks that are involved now and all the diversification that farmers are up to. Some have gone into tourism with campsites or have wind turbines.”

Getting the staff can be a challenge. The office has taken on school leavers from job fairs and people have moved internally within Towergate.

“All the people I know who have moved here couldn’t recommend the area highly enough,” he says. “There is a combination of a city which is vibrant and historic, step outside and you have the countryside then go a little bit further and you have the coastline.”

The insurer view “Norwich is a growing economy, it is a vibrant market,” says David Wolfe, head of trading for London and the South East region at Aviva. He runs eight teams including in Norwich. They look after commercial clients with up to £100m of turnover across property owners, services, industrial, construction, retail, motor trade and fleet business. Colleague Carrie Jackson, underwriting manager of Aviva’s Norwich underwriting team, adds: “The history of Norwich Union and now Aviva over the years has given us a great reputation in the city. “People want to do business with Aviva, we are local which helps,” she notes while also stressing the importance of the claims service. The approach is to tailor the solution for the client with risk management advice. As the only insurer in the city it provides face-to-face meetings and surgeries where brokers can talk to one of the 10 underwriters in the team. “Norwich is a strategic location for us and I see it growing even more,” says Wolfe of the insurer, which already employs 5,000 people in the city. He continues: “It is all about access to decision makers. We have some massively experienced high licensed people who don’t have too refer much and can make the decision on their own.” Broker loyalty is though not taken for granted. Wolfe observes that “the professionalism in the group of brokers that we have got here is first class”. “They will challenge us on our premiums and our covers,” he points out. “We have got a very loyal broker base that has been built up over years.” And Jackson concludes: “People in Norwich want to work at Aviva. Norwich has grown in the last few years and has momentum. “It is definitely a positive outlook.”

Competitive market

Across the board the experts define the broker market as “competitive”.

What then of the competition among insurers? Aviva (see box above) is the only provider with an office in the city. “Our relationship with Aviva is great but so is our relationship with most of the other big composites as well,” says Wiles. His team have “an open door” policy for insurer partners. While Towergate in Norwich can draw upon group level support “nothing beats local service” from the visiting regional trading underwriters who are “empowered to a fairly good level”.

It is a view that chimes with Gibbs who says that access to insurers is no problem and they “would all come in all the time if we let them”.

Norwich is then a location with a competitive broker market, growing economy and clients ready to be loyal to knowledgeable advisers who are well served by their insurer partners. Something that surely Norwich celebrity, Delia Smith, would agree is a recipe for success.