Top 50 2018 - £25m-£49.99m

AllClear • Autoline Insurance Group • Avantia Insurance • Brightside Group • Carrot Risk Technologies • Dayinsure • Higos Insurance Services • Hood Group • Howden UK • Sure Thing! • TempCover

AllClear

Redwing Court, AllClear House 1, Ashton Rd, Romford RM3 8QQ

Website: www.allcleartravel.co.uk

AllClear’s Garry Nelson

Contact name: Garry Nelson (marketing director)

CEO: Chris Rolland

Tel: 01708 339 026

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@AllClearTravel

Main location: Romford

Additional branches: Gibraltar, Sydney, Australia.

Staff numbers: 200

Major specialisms: Travel insurance.

What we are: Travel insurance experts providing both comparison sites and specialist risk products; based on data and pricing IP from covering over 2.5 million policyholders.

Vision/background: 97% of customers rate AllClear as ‘great’ or ‘excellent’. Award winning AllClear has customers in UK, Ireland and Australia. We provide innovative technology, comparison websites, niche insurance products and call-centre services for many household brands, Biba and large insurance and travel companies.

Autoline Insurance Group

Autoline is based in Newry

2 Ashtree Enterprise Park, Newry, County Down BT34 1BY

Website: www.autoline.co.uk

Contact name: Julie Gibbons

MD: Michael Blaney

Chairman: Mark Winlow

Tel: 028 3026 6333

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@AutolineGroup

Parent company: Insure NI Ltd

Main location: Newry

Additional branches: Downpatrick, Enniskillen, Coleraine and Ballymena.

Staff numbers: 209 (total) / 101 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: Telematics, agri, SME and corporate insurance.

What we are: One of the fastest growing, innovative and independent brokers in Northern Ireland who gives customers what they want: exceptional products delivered by way of personal, local service.

Vision/background: To be Ireland’s leading broker, delivering innovative products and exceptional service through our growing network – on the phone, on the high street and online. As an award winning local broker, we’ve developed our talent to give the best possible advice to those who matter most – our customers. At Autoline, we’re with you.

Avantia Insurance

Kingston upon Thames is home to Avantia Insurance

Avantia House, 29 Thames Street, Kingston upon Thames KT1 1PH

Website: www.avantiagroup.co.uk

Contact name: Shahid Mahmood

MD: Mark Eastham

Chairman: Steve Ashton

Tel: 0330 660 1200

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@homeprotect_uk

Parent company: ECI Partners LLP

Main location: Kingston upon Thames

Staff numbers: 45

Major specialisms: Home insurance.

Major trading subsidiaries: HomeProtect

What we are: An independent and innovative MGA specialising in providing insurance direct to consumers.

Vision/background: Avantia was established in 2002 and through the HomeProtect brand, launched award-winning propositions to meet the needs of all consumers including those not meeting a ‘standard’ demographic. Our vision is to continue to transform how insurance is understood, priced and sold online using ground-breaking data techniques and new technology to deliver sustainable growth.

Brightside Group

Brightside Park, Severn Bridge, Aust, Bristol BS35 4BL

Website: www.brightsidegroup.co.uk

Contact name: Brendan McCafferty

CEO: Brendan McCafferty

Tel: 01454 636 353

Company Twitter account:

@brightsidegrp

Main location: Aust

Additional branches: Southampton, Torquay.

Staff numbers: 522 (total) / 303 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: Car, van, home, business and commercial.

Major trading subsidiaries: One Insurance Services, ProSport, IQED, Quote Exchange.

What we are: Brightside Group is a leading UK insurance broker that delivers car, home and business insurance to our customers across the UK.

Vision/background: Our long-term aim is to become a top 10 UK broker, and we will achieve this by combining new technology with our customer-focused people and culture to offer our customers an unrivalled service with great products at a fair price.

Carrot Risk Technologies

Global House, Westmere Drive, Crewe Business Park, Crewe, Cheshire CW1 6ZD

Website: www.carrotinsurance.com

Contact name: Ben Welsh

Carrot Risk Technologies’ Ed Rochfort

MD: Ed Rochfort

Chairman: Nick Corrie

Tel: 07568 382 040

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@CarrotInsurance

Parent company: Trak Global Group

Main location: Crewe

Additional branches: One

Staff numbers: 61

Major specialisms: Telematics, young driver insurance.

What we are: Carrot Insurance is a young driver insurance broker that uses telematics to reward customers for driving safely.

Vision/background: When we launched, Carrot had two goals – to make car insurance more rewarding for customers, and to make the roads a safer place for young drivers. New drivers usually have one of our traditional ‘boxes’, and we also have a smartphone tracking app which connects to the vehicle using Bluetooth.

Dayinsure

Mara House, Tarporley Business Centre, Nantwich Road, Tarporley CW6 9UY

Website: www.dayinsure.com

Contact name: John Hatfield

MD: John Hatfield

Daysure’s specialisms include temporary cover for learner drivers

Chairman: Dennis Ryan

Tel: 0333 005 0944

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Dayinsure

Main location: Cheshire

Staff numbers: 36

What we are: Online broker specialising in temporary motor insurance for both full and learner drivers.

Vision/background: More and

more customers are looking for the flexibility and convenience that traditional annual policies just don’t allow. We put the customer in control by providing instant on-demand cover by the hour, day, week or month. A perfect fit in today’s pay-as-you-go/sharing economy.

Higos Insurance Services

7 Cary Court, Somerton Business Park, Bancombe Road, Somerton, Somerset TA11 6SB

Website: www.higos.co.uk

Contact name: Felicity Franks (marketing manager)

MD: Matthew Hartigan

Chairman: Mike Bruce

Tel: 01749 834 500

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@higosinsurance

Parent company: Global Risk Partners

Main location: Somerton

Additional branches: 12 branches located throughout the South and South West.

Staff numbers: 240

Major specialisms: Specialist properties including thatched, non-standard and let property. Specialist travel insurance products.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Colin Fear Insurance Services, GMM Insurance Brokers, Mellerups Insurance Brokers.

What we are: We have built our reputation on providing a winning combination of professional, independent advice and customer service for both personal and business customers.

Vision/background: The success and expansion of Higos has been based on staff development and quality customer service, resulting in the company achieving year-on-year growth. We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver high quality face-to-face customer service throughout our expanding high street branch network. With the additional support of GRP we can provide a full range of covers at a competitive price.

Hood Group

Hood Group is based in Southend-on-Sea

1 Maitland House, Warrior Square, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS1 2JY

Website: www.hoodgroup.co.uk

Contact name: Bruce Reid, commercial director.

MD: Simon Hood

Chairman: Andy Homer

Tel: 01702 443 721

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@hoodgroup1

Main location: Southend-on-Sea

Additional branches: London

Staff numbers: 179

Major specialisms: Home and travel insurance for affinity partners and intermediaries.

Major trading subsidiaries: Select & Protect, Hood Travel.

What we are: Combining our skills as a technology and data specialist with our focus on high quality customer service and considerable experience of working within the insurance and financial services industry, we aim to help our partners transform their insurance proposition by delivering innovative business models and products to engage more deeply with their customers.

Vision/background: Our mission is to transform insurance through innovation with a dedication to putting our partners and customers first. We draw upon our 30+ years’ experience in partnering with well known household brands, high street retailers and insurers and utilise technology and people as the enablers, to offer partners innovative insurance solutions.

Howden UK

16 Eastcheap, London EC3M 1BD

Website: ww.howdengroup.com

Contact name: Matt Ward, marketing director.

CEO: Chris Evans

Chairman: Simon Lakey

Tel: 0207 623 3806

Email: [email protected]

Parent company: Hyperion Insurance Group

Main location: London

Additional branches: 12

Staff numbers: 450 (total) / 50 personal lines only

Major specialisms: Professions, personal lines, sports, specie, fine art, real estate, trade credit, rural and agriculture, care.

Major trading subsidiaries: R K Harrison and CLA Insurance.

What we are: Full service retail broker, serving a broad spectrum of clients, both personal and business, across all major sectors. We are industry sector specialists.

Vision/background: To free businesses and individuals from the burden of risk, enabling them to focus on opportunity and prosper. Achieve this by delivering market leading products and services across the sectors we operate in.

Sure Thing!

Sure Thing! is based in Motherwell

Maxim 3, 2 Parklands Avenue, Motherwell ML1 4WQ

Website: www.surething.co.uk

Contact name: Gemma Savage, head of marketing.

MD: Brendan Devine

Chairman: Brendan Devine

Tel: 01698 479 088

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@SureThingInsure

Parent company: Iceberg (UK) Holdings

Main location: Motherwell

Staff numbers: 70

Major specialisms: Car and van insurance.

What we are: Award winning, digitally focused and fast-growing insurance broker providing car and van insurance.

Vision/background: Launched in 2014, Sure Thing! is a digital insurance distributor of car and van insurance. Built around the company’s core values to bring a fresh feel to the traditional insurance broker market, with a strong focus on innovation and customer experience to support ambitious growth aspirations.

TempCover

2nd Floor, Admiral House, Harlington Way, Fleet, Hampshire GU51 4BB

Website: www.tempcover.com

Alan Inskip, TempCover’s MD

Contact name: Alan Inskip

MD: Alan Inskip

Chairman: Peter Barrett

Tel: 0330 124 3829

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Fleet

Staff numbers: 34

Major specialisms: 100% short-term insurance.

What we are: Intermediary specialising in the sale of short-term insurance, primarily motor.

Vision/background: Tempcover was set up to arrange short period covers (1-28 days) where clients either find it difficult to do so with their existing insurer, aren’t insured elsewhere or are concerned about risking their NCB. We offer a cheap and simple solution, allowing customers to view a range of providers, select their preference, move through multiple anti-fraud checks, before debited money (via credit/debit card/Paypal) and issuing documents (via email) all within five minutes. Since launch we have sold almost two million policies and are enjoying healthy growth year-on-year.