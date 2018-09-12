Top 50 2018 - £50m-£74.99m

Aston Lark • Devitt Insurance Services • Grove & Dean • Hughes Insurance • Stackhouse Poland

Aston Lark specialises in musical instrument insurance

Aston Lark

Ibex House, 42-47 Minories, London EC3N 1DY

Website: www.astonlark.com

Contact name: Peter Blanc, group CEO.

Tel: 01206 655 895

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@AstonLark

Parent company: Aston Lark (Topco) Limited

Main location: London

Additional branches: Alton, Broadstairs, Burnham-on-Crouch, Bury St Edmunds, Caterham, Colchester, Croydon, Derby, Farnborough, Glasgow, Lakeside, Maidstone, Padstow, Stourbridge, Swale, Swanley and West Malling.

Staff numbers: 634

Major specialisms: HNW household, let property, musical instruments, renovation plan, euromarine.

Major trading subsidiaries: A H Bell & Co, Aston Lark Employee Benefits Limited, Ingram Hawkins & Nock.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Bell & Co, First Commercial Insurance Brokers, Starsure, Ingram Hawkins & Nock, plus unnamed motor trade book.

What we are: Aston Scott merged with Lark Group to create one of the largest chartered insurance brokers in the UK. We aim to be the quality choice in our chosen market areas of commercial, private clients and employee benefits.

Vision/background: We aim to become the UK’s most trusted chartered insurance broker – delivering for our clients with passion, integrity and expertise.

Devitt Insurance Services

North House, St. Edwards Way, Romford, Essex RM1 3PP

Website: www.devittinsurance.com

Devitt Insurance’s William Hughes

Contact name: William Hughes

MD: William Hughes

Tel: 01708 385 959

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Devitt Insurance

Main location: Romford

Additional branches: Ipswich

Staff numbers: 137 (total) / 133 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: Motorcycle, motorhome and caravan insurance.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Aquote book of motorcycle business.

What we are: Personal lines insurance broker specialising in affinity and niche business.

Vision/background: Devitt has a strong record of delivering insurance solutions to customers through its own brand, but also via white labelled partnerships with some of the most recognised UK brands. Our commitment to excellence has enabled consistent growth which is set to continue both organically and via acquisition.

Grove & Dean

Grove & Dean are based in Romford

Tollgate House, 96 Market Place, Romford RM1 3ER

Website: www.performancedirect.co.uk

Contact name: Richard Brewster

MD: Damian Collett

Tel: 01708 436 880

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@GroveandDean

Main location: Romford

Staff numbers: (total) 161 or 143 FTE / personal lines only 135 or 123 FTE.

Major specialisms: Niche motor (various), motorsport.

Major trading subsidiaries: Grove & Dean Motorsport Ltd

Acquisitions in the last two years: James Campbell Insurance, Gerrard Insurance Brokers Ltd.

What we are: Personal lines specialists, particularly niche and non-standard markets.

Vision/background: We remain a family run business. Our vision is to continue to develop profitable niche scheme business with our insurer partners. We aim to remain at the forefront of innovation in IT solutions to successful online trading and risk selection.

Hughes Insurance

4 Jubilee Road, Newtownards, Co. Down, Northern Ireland BT23 4WN

Stackhouse Poland

Blenheim House, 1-2 Bridge St, Guildford, Surrey GU1 4RY

Website: www.stackhouse.co.uk

Contact name: Jeremy Cary

MD: Tim Johnson

Chairman: Jeremy Cary

Tel: 01483 407 444

Email: [email protected]

Parent company: Stackhouse Poland Group Ltd

Main location: Guildford

Additional branches: Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Blackburn, Bristol, Exeter, Poole, Chichester, Newport, London (City), London (Bridge), Chelmsford, Warwick, High Wycombe, Berkhamsted, Stevenage.

Staff numbers: 480 (total) / 120 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: Wealthy private clients, professional and industrial clients, SME, real estate, not for profit sectors and private medical.

Major trading subsidiaries: Stackhouse Poland Ltd

Acquisitions in the last two years: Caprica Healthcare, Honour Point Ltd, Lucas Fettes, E Coleman & Co Ltd, Quantum.

What we are: A leading private client and specialist commercial broker.

Vision/background: Continue the journey of building the business into a leading private client and specialist commercial broker through a strategy of organic growth alongside carefully selected acquisitions.