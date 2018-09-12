Top 50 2018 - £100m-£149.99m
Be Wiser Insurance • Vantage Holdings
Be Wiser Insurance
Barrett House, Savoy Close, Andover, Hampshire SP10 2HZ
Website: www.bewiser.co.uk
Contact name: Holly Jackson
MD & Chairman: Mark Bower-Dyke
Tel: 0844 249 2347
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Andover
Additional branches: Swindon
Staff numbers: 520 (total) / 500 personal lines only
Major specialisms: Private lines.
What we are: The premier branded private lines brokerage in the UK.
Vision/background: Having spent the last year developing our Wiser Tech platform to integrate, block chain technology with our latest OI and AI systems. We give clients the benefits of 22nd century technology allowing them to be treated as individuals in a real world of no hidden costs and where promises are always kept.
Vantage Holdings
41 Eastcheap, London EC3M 1DT
Website: www.vantageinsurance.co.uk
MD: John Collyear
Tel: 020 7655 8046
Email: [email protected]
Main location: London
Additional branches: Redditch, Brentwood, Bracknell and Farnborough.
Staff numbers: 402 (total) / 362 personal lines only
Major specialisms: Non-standard home and motor insurance telematics. caravan, motorhome, household, classic car collectors, prestige cars and tour operators liability insurance.
Major trading subsidiaries: Autosaint, Ladybird, Fresh Home, Classic Insurance Services Ltd, Peter D James Insurance.
Acquisitions in the last two years: Two
What we are: A specialist broker for non-standard home and motor telematics, the outdoor leisure and enthusiast sector and tour operators’ liability.
Vision/background: Providing innovative, industry leading, insurance products combined with excellent customer service.