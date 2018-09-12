Top 50 2018 - £100m-£149.99m

Be Wiser Insurance • Vantage Holdings

Be Wiser Insurance

Barrett House, Savoy Close, Andover, Hampshire SP10 2HZ

Website: www.bewiser.co.uk

Contact name: Holly Jackson

MD & Chairman: Mark Bower-Dyke

Tel: 0844 249 2347

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Andover

Additional branches: Swindon

Staff numbers: 520 (total) / 500 personal lines only

Major specialisms: Private lines.

What we are: The premier branded private lines brokerage in the UK.

Vision/background: Having spent the last year developing our Wiser Tech platform to integrate, block chain technology with our latest OI and AI systems. We give clients the benefits of 22nd century technology allowing them to be treated as individuals in a real world of no hidden costs and where promises are always kept.

Vantage Holdings’ specialisms include tour operators

Vantage Holdings

41 Eastcheap, London EC3M 1DT

Website: www.vantageinsurance.co.uk

MD: John Collyear

Tel: 020 7655 8046

Email: [email protected]

Main location: London

Additional branches: Redditch, Brentwood, Bracknell and Farnborough.

Staff numbers: 402 (total) / 362 personal lines only

Major specialisms: Non-standard home and motor insurance telematics. caravan, motorhome, household, classic car collectors, prestige cars and tour operators liability insurance.

Major trading subsidiaries: Autosaint, Ladybird, Fresh Home, Classic Insurance Services Ltd, Peter D James Insurance.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Two

What we are: A specialist broker for non-standard home and motor telematics, the outdoor leisure and enthusiast sector and tour operators’ liability.

Vision/background: Providing innovative, industry leading, insurance products combined with excellent customer service.