Top 50 2018 - State of the market

Sustained success reveals there was more to the improved broker performance than the Ogden upswing

At the risk of sounding like a stuck record, or whatever the equivalent is in the digital era, the top 50 personal lines brokers have had another excellent year.

In the 2017 edition I defined the performance as “stellar” and predicted a bright 12 months ahead.

And the 2018 numbers do indeed show further improvement from the year before. Again there are advances across gross written premium, income and productivity.

However, just as in 2017, there is one metric that has regressed – the number of people working in the sector.

Selected performers Firms achieving double digit growth since previous edition and reporting no acquisitions in past two years Acorn

Adrian Flux

Autoline

Carrot

Eldon

Hastings

Markerstudy

MCE

TempCover

Discount rate boost

The change in the Ogden discount rate came into force in March 2017, making this edition the first to measure the full impact. It was universally accepted that personal lines premiums would shoot up and sure enough they did.

The AA’s research found that average comprehensive car insurance premiums leapt by 8.3% between the start of April and the end of June last year.

However, it would be overly simplistic to say that brokers could sit back and watch the growth roll in. This upswing was not to last.

The government had quickly announced a consultation on how, when and by whom the discount rate should be set and unveiled its plans the following September. After the initial spike, premiums fell for three quarters in a row.

There is no doubt that brokers benefited from the shift in the market. But given they sustained their growth over the full year against a backdrop of a market that did not hold on to its increases then clearly there have been more factors at work.

The crudest measure in the supplement is comparing gross written premiums (GWP) across the years. The headline is declared GWP stable at £4.74bn, better than last year’s fall.

Some 45 firms supplied data for this edition, down on 48 in 2017.

Consolidation continues

There have also been a range of changes. The huge wave of consolidation in the general insurance broker market has undoubtedly lapped against the personal lines sector. In the past two years 35% of brokers featured have made acquisitions, striking 36 deals. It has been a time of change since the last edition. Jelf bought Clark Thomson, Aston Scott and Lark merged, Autonet and Carole Nash have come together. In addition A-Plan acquired Endsleigh, while Vantage snapped up Fresh. It is worth pausing to note just how successful these and others – including Stackhouse Poland which has made a string of acquisitions – have been. They have not missed a beat on trading performance.

Analysis shows that the whole has developed to be greater than the sum of the parts. In other words, the buyers held on to what they bought and achieved organic growth. No mean feat given that in many instances the size of the takeovers could have led to digestion problems. It appears that they have achieved synergies without being bogged down by internal management processes that could have disturbed them from having an outward focus.

All the businesses listed above have effectively been retained in the Top 50 leaving space for other new entrants. The supplement has welcomed Howden UK, AllClear, Dayinsure, Principal Insurance, Aon UK and Lifesure as new contributors.

Putting all the factors together and looking at a fair comparison using only firms that have submitted relevant data for both years puts the like-for-like GWP increase at 7.5%. A strong performance.

The positivity is mirrored in the fact that only 18% of analysed firms shrank over the last 12 months, a slight improvement on the 21% that contracted in the 2017 supplement.

The amount of income generated by respondents has also risen on a like-for-like basis.

Average income from each employee Income per employee % of firms % of premium they control £100,000+ 28% 13.8% £90-£99,999 12% 5.9% £80-£89,999 5% 9.6% £70-£79,999 17% 17.1% £60-£69,999 15% 30.6% £50-£59,999 18% 22.4% Under £50,000 5% 0.6% *Calculated based on firms supplying appropriate data Average income as a percentage of premiums Income rate % of firms % of premium they control 30%+ 25% 15.3% 25% to 29.9% 28% 28.3% 20% to 24.9% 35% 27.6% Under 20% 12% 28.8% *Calculated based on firms supplying appropriate data

Employment drop

The one fly in the ointment was the level of employment. It has been falling since 2012 so it is far from a new phenomenon. It does not matter which way the figures are diced and sliced. For the whole supplement the figure dropped to 15,935 with the like-for-like measure delivering a 2.2% fall to 15,455.

As in years gone by, rising GWP and income set against declining staff numbers has had a profound effect on measures per employee.

Using once more the rawest data, GWP per employee for the full supplement is £297,500 – a 9.3% uplift between the two periods.

Dispensing with the broad brush approach, the most accurate measure available from the data supplied reveals commission per head to be £73,900. Further calculations put the like-for-like rise at 10% and total income at £1.18bn.

The results are reflected in the table below. Last year the percentage of firms with more than £100,000 of earnings per employee was 20%, now it is 28%.

Likewise, those with under £60,000 has reduced from 33% to 23%.

The historical wide discrepancy in margin rate has continued. The highest level of income to GWP comes in at 43% with the lowest at 14%. The average margin among those who declared the information of 26.2% is pretty much identical to last year’s 26.3%. Unsurprisingly the bulk of the market by both firm and premium controlled measure (see table below) sits in the 20-30% grouping.

On balance the challenges are likely to increase and it will take even more agility to succeed. Brokers though have a great track record of generating customer loyalty

Outlook

Overall then it appears brokers have been successful in making the most of the opportunities on offer in the economic environment. These strong players have built brands, worked with technology, managed their businesses efficiently and competed with each other, the rest of the market, direct players and new entrants.

This time last year the outlook was clear. As mentioned Ogden was sure to impact. Now the crystal ball has clouded over. Legislative changes and insurer reactions could yet swing one way or the other. On top of this, more distribution competitors are entering or at least circling the market. And over-riding it all is Brexit, which some predict will be positive, or at worst neutral, while others fear it will lead to an economic downturn.

On balance the challenges are likely to increase and it will take even more agility to succeed. Brokers though have a great track record of generating customer loyalty. They know how to provide the services that match the needs and demands of the affinity, niche and volume markets they are targeting. The one certainty is that there will be numerous examples of success in next year’s edition.